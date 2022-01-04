As Boston gets colder by the day and the snow falls all around, many residents strap on their favorite winter boots, keeping their feet warm and protected. Yet, there are hundreds of people without a good quality pair of shoes in their closets, unknowingly exposing themselves to foot conditions like frostbite and other dangerous infections. To help solve this problem, an Indian American founded nonprofit, Women Who Win, launched its initiative, The Shoe Project.
This past winter, the Women Who Win team spearheaded shoe donations and also provided foot health educational materials to Boston populations in dire need, including Haitian refugees, women’s shelter residents, and adult day health centers, according to a press release emailed to India-West. They partnered with renowned companies and organizations including Hoka Apparel to ensure they are providing high-quality, podiatrist approved shoes.
The Women Who Win team joined the Gift of Gratitude project on Dec. 19, during which they conducted vaccine clinics, and provided basic essentials like blankets, etc., to Haitians in need, the release noted. A shoe donation drive was conducted at an Indian Medical Association of New England event at which they were able to donate over 150 shoes to these refugees.
Women’s shelters also expressed a strong need for new shoes for their residents, so the team organized donations with the St. Patrick’s Shelter in Somerville, Massachusetts, and at the Forever Young Adult Day Care in Hyde Park.
The Shoe Project is a philanthropic initiative under Women Who Win, a nonprofit organization founded by three Indian American residents of Boston: physician Dr. Manju Sheth, podiatrist Dr. Deepa Jhaveri, and nonprofit leader Shaleen Sheth.
