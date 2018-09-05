HATCH Motherhood founder Radhi Kakarla has been named among Philadelphia Magazine's 10 semifinalists for its Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge.
Kakarla, in addition to being a founder, serves as chief executive and medical director at HATCH Motherhood, which is a facility providing education, services, and support for women on their motherhood journey.
The Indian American entrepreneur said in a profile piece published on www.phillymag.com that the journey into motherhood has been undervalued and underserved and support for woman is lacking not only in Philadelphia, but is a national problem.
The United States is behind most developed countries in regards to maternity and postpartum services, she said.
"As an OB/GYN I am in a unique position to partner with women before, during, and after their pregnancies," she told the publication.
She said that, throughout her decades of experience, working with women transitioning into motherhood, she noticed that the majority of her patients had the same questions and concerns surrounding appropriate fitness routines, nutritional guidelines and emotional resiliency program recommendations, among others, to prepare themselves for the biggest transition in their lives.
"I have seen that healthy, educated, empowered moms equals empowered families, and it is my mission to ensure women feel knowledgeable and supported about the decisions they are making throughout their pregnancy," she said.
"As a result of my experience and my passion to help empower every woman to have her happiest and healthiest pregnancy possible, I founded HATCH," she added.
HATCH is a membership-based fitness and wellness maternal community center catering to the physical, mental and emotional well-being of pre- and postnatal women, the piece explained.
The company provides expert-backed prenatal and postnatal fitness classes, education courses, and workshop series to empower your mind, protect your body, lift your spirit, and provide you with the tools and support to have your best pregnancy and feel prepared and supported for your postpartum recovery, Kakarla boasts.
"As an avid supporter of the Maternity Care Coalition which assists women all over Southeastern Pennsylvania, I have seen the need for these types of services to be accessible to all women," she said.
As the daughter of India-born parents, she said that, when it came time for her to redefine her health and wellness routine, two children and a full time job later, she turned to yoga.
"I willed myself to practice at least three times a week, and it took years for it to feel easier," she explained. "The yoga practice led to breath work, meditation, Thai massage, rolfing and many other ancient therapies," Kakarla added.
"My willingness to try different healing modalities as a 'practitioner of western medicine' became a bit of an obsession. As a result, I realized there is a lot more to health than what we are providing," she noted.
With regard to making a better and healthier Philadelphia, Kakarla told the magazine she would recommend resourcing pregnancy and postpartum services that are out of the scope of OB/GYN practices for all women with a focus on supporting working mothers.
"Having access to maternal health resources educates women and helps ease new mom anxiety. The added benefit is that the doctor gets an educated patient. This allows for more time for the doctor to address medical needs and get to know their moms," she said.
The Indian American physician, who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. from Louisiana State University, followed by her medical degree at LSU School of Medicine, urged women to take ownership of their emotional and physical well-being first.
"It is the most essential thing you can do for yourself and your family," she said.
"My advice to all moms and moms-to-be is to take time every now and then to reset both emotionally and physically," Kakarla added. "Whether it be with yoga, a walk with friends, or simply five minutes of quiet alone time, I would encourage all women to practice self care; the quality of what you give your family will be 100 times better."
Voting for the Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge runs from Sept. 4 through Oct. 2. To vote for Kakarla, visit www.phillymag.com/2018-health-hero/.
