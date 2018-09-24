The United Nations Association of Santa Barbara and Tri Counties has awarded its 2018 Santa Barbara Peace Prize to humanitarian Deepa Willingham, a Rotarian who started a nonprofit to fight poverty, injustice and human trafficking, according to a Noozhawk.com report.
A naturalized U.S. citizen, Willingham was born and raised in Kolkata where she received her primary and secondary education under the stewardship of Mother Teresa, who was her teacher, the report said.
In the U.S., the Indian American pursued higher education opportunities and enjoyed a professional career in healthcare management. She has been an active Rotarian, serving as the district governor for Rotary District 5240 in 2010-11, it said.
Willingham is a past president of the Rotary Club of Santa Ynez Valley, a former Rotarian of the Year, and has been honored with humanitarian awards including receiving Santa Barbara’s Gutsy Gals You Inspire Me Award in 2013, the report added.
Willingham was a Women of Action honoree at the White House in 2014 and received a Time Now – Global Amazing Indian award from the Times of India in 2015, it said.
She was further named one of three Inspiring Women of Action at the World Bank’s celebration of International Women’s Day in Washington, D.C., in 2016, the publication said.
Willingham firmly believes in Rotary's principles and helps to recruit and retain Rotary members. In her year as club president, she added 12 members to her club, chartered a new club, and helped her daughter establish a community-based Rotaract Club in Santa Barbara, according to Noozhawk.
Believing that peace is not just the absence of war but a means to help others, Willingham founded Santa Barbara-based nonprofit PACE Universal.
PACE Universal spearheads programs that fight poverty, injustice and human trafficking through the education of girls and women worldwide; provide adult education, vocational training and micro-loans; and upgrade living conditions through holistic village rehabilitation, according to its website.
Willingham said she hopes to make the first PACE school she started in India — the Piyali Junction Learning Center — a model for duplication around the world on a pathway to peace, the report noted.
Willingham will be formally honored Sept. 21 at a gala event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.