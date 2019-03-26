Stanford University recently unveiled its cohort of 2019 Knight-Hennessy Scholars, who include Indian American and other South Asian students.
Knight-Hennessy Scholars develop a community of future global leaders to address complex challenges through collaboration and innovation, according to the university.
Every year, up to 100 high-achieving students from around the world will receive full funding to pursue any graduate degree at Stanford, including the DMA, JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MS, and PhD programs, as well as joint- and dual-degrees, it said.
Knight-Hennessy Scholars is the largest fully-endowed scholars program in the world, the university boasts on its scholar website, www.knight-hennessy.stanford.edu.
The university says on its scholar page it is seeking global leaders who out-think, out-work and out-care the rest.
The San Francisco Bay area-based university says it seeks rebellious minds and independent spirits, welcoming people who are sharp thinkers, but even more so curious, who will bring good ideas and maverick perspectives to old challenges.
Among the group of 69 scholars includes students Saurabh Kumar, Shivani Guptasarma, Anoop Manjunath, Manju Pharkavi Murugesu and Kavya Sreedhar, who will go on to study computer science, mechanical engineering, medicine, energy resources engineering and electrical engineering, respectively.
Kumar, from Palatine, Illinois, is pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science at Stanford School of Engineering. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics. He aspires to advance artificial intelligence, teach students about AI, and continue to grow as an Indian classical musician.
Previously, he was an AI Resident at Google Brain and a research intern in machine learning at Google and Yahoo. As an AI Resident at Google Brain, he was one of the main contributors to Dopamine, an open-source machine learning framework. At Georgia Tech, he was a Stamps President’s Scholar, received the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, and was named Georgia Tech’s College of Computing Undergraduate TA of the Year. He also plays the tabla, an Indian classical percussion instrument, and regularly performs at concerts.
Guptasarma, from Chandigarh, India, is pursuing a doctorate in mechanical engineering at Stanford School of Engineering. She graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras with a bachelor’s degree in engineering design and a master’s degree in biomedical design.
She aspires to improve lives through her teaching and research in manipulation, mechanism science, and medical product design, the university said.
Manjunath, from Toronto, Canada, is pursuing a medical degree at Stanford School of Medicine.
At Stanford, he earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and economics, and a master’s degree in computer science. Manjunath aspires to improve health outcomes and address disparities globally by helping to usher in the era of data-driven healthcare, according to the university.
His medical service spans from South India to the Cardinal Free Clinics in Menlo Park, where he also worked as financial manager. He was a research assistant at Stanford, where he helped develop novel computational approaches to better understand stem cell biology, and his work has been published in several scientific journals, his bio added.
Murugesu, originally from Malaysia, is pursuing a doctorate in energy resources engineering at Stanford School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. She graduated summa cum laude from the Colorado School of Mines with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering and a minor in public affairs, and a master’s degree in petroleum engineering.
According to her bio, she aspires to tackle policies of U.S. and Southeast Asian government organizations as they confront the complexity of climate change. Through her research accomplishments, she won an honors enrichment award, Perdana scholar award, and several scholarship grants.
Sreedhar, from Lake Oswego, Oregon, is pursuing a doctorate in electrical engineering at Stanford School of Engineering.
She graduated from the California Institute of Technology with bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and business, economics and management. Sreedhar, her bio says, aspires to advance the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence using hardware while managing their comprehensibility and keeping ethical considerations in mind through science policy.
She interned with Microsoft’s Automated Machine Learning team, the technology incubator company Hard Valuable Fun, Intel’s wearables technology group, and Digimarc’s intellectual property team, it said.
As an undergraduate, she was awarded Caltech’s Physics 11 freshman research fellowship and did research with LIGO for her senior thesis. At Caltech, she chaired the Academics and Research Committee as the student government’s VP of Academic Affairs (shaping institute policy and programs) and was president of the Caltech Y (a volunteer and activism organization), the university noted.
In addition to the Indian-origin scholars, the group includes Pakistani-origin students Yousuf Khan, who will study molecular and cellular physiology, and Mansoor Rathore, who will pursue a graduate degree in education.
