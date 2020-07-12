When Janani Mohan, 21; Isvari Maranwe, 23; and Nathaniel Maranwe, 28, started reviewing resumes and volunteering their services for free to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, they never could have imagined that they’d spark a global movement.
“We just expected to help out ten or so people here and there,” Mohan recalled, “But suddenly, there were hundreds of requests. From around the world.”
And people didn’t just ask for help. They also offered to help. That’s how Dweebs Global began: a movement of mentors in fields from artificial intelligence to law, volunteering their time for free. Within a few months, the nonprofit has grown exponentially to over two hundred volunteers, according to a press release received by India-West.
“Dweebs provides everything from free mentorship to resume advice to mental health support…things that should be available to anyone for free regardless of where they come from or what connections they have,” Isvari Maranwe explained.
Maranwe and Mohan have strong ties to their community as Indian Americans. Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, the sisters know first-hand the competitiveness of the job market and how vital mentorship is to success. As first-generation Americans, they didn’t have connections to rely on to achieve their dreams. Instead, they had to work hard, never give up, and depend on the odd few who were kind enough to provide support, said the release.
Dweebs Global is their way of making sure others have the mentorship they didn’t have as kids. As GenZers, they say that they were fortunate to be born in a time and place where they could work towards their dreams, but not everyone is.
The hundreds of mentees that Dweebs have helped so far come from tens of countries across five continents. A librarian from South Africa describes Dweebs work as “worth every minute.” She says, “I am so glad I got to share a small amount of time with a Dweebs mentor that has made a big impact in my life.”
And she’s not alone. Mentees from Denmark, Nigeria, and, of course, India have similarly expressed their gratitude to Dweebs’ life-changing work. Many talk about how shocked they are that Dweebs Global is an entirely free service, because all other mentorship programs that offer resume review, networking, and health support involve expensive membership fees.
Meanwhile, Dweebs mentors are just as excited to join the global movement. Ritika, a mentor and Dweebs community advisor, says, “We’re so proud to be Dweebs. Just like nerds reclaimed nerd culture, we’re reclaiming Dweeb culture as people who are smart and committed to sharing our knowledge with others.”
Dweebs is willing to help anyone who needs support and accepts any professional to mentor, added the release. Dweebs Global can be reached at www.dweebsglobal.org.
