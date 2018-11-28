Ankita Mishra, an Indian American artist born in Ohio to Indian immigrants who came to the U.S., and who now lives in the Northeast, took a recent opportunity to help enlighten a club owner in New York.
Mishra was at the House of Yes club in Bushwick, N.Y., with a group of friends when she went to use the restroom only to find the walls painted with images of Hindu gods, which she, an artist herself, deemed to be “tone deaf.”
Her response to the mural in the “VIP bathroom” was a long-winded email sent to the general inbox at House of Yes, which had followed posts of her experience on her personal Facebook and Instagram accounts, she said.
“To be faced with such blatant cultural appropriation when I was relaxed, a little drunk, and surrounded by people I felt championed by was too jarring to ignore,” she wrote to the club in her email, which she shared.
She then provided six bullet points in which she explained why a “confused” person reading her note would understand why the painting was “so wrong.”
“The point is, no one took even a fraction of that time thinking of how it would make someone like me feel,” she wrote in her email.
“My true desire is to see the bathroom taken down. My parents would not have had the courage to stand up for what is right, but I as their daughter, do. Your mission statement is one that touts inclusivity, positivity and safety. Please don’t make me lose faith in the ability we all have to right some wrongs and truly hear each other out,” she added at the end of her note to the company.
To her surprise, Mishra got a response from House of Yes co-founder and creative director Kae Burke, who said she read Mishra’s note twice.
Burke said she is “fully responsible for making the tone-deaf and completely ignorant decor choice” in the bathroom.
“I am sorry for not taking the time to fully understand and research the deep history of the culture I was inspired by before using it to decorate. I feel awful that you had to experience this type of cultural disrespect at House of Yes of all places,” she added.
“I hear you loud and clear and the tone-deaf appropriative/offensive bathroom will be dismantled and redesigned ASAP,” Burke added.
Mishra said that Burke’s response was “everything I had convinced myself was impossible: an apology.”
She added that “I am grateful for the positive outcome of this exchange. I am grateful I was able to communicate with an empathetic and understanding person. But at the end of the day, I do not feel warm and fuzzy about this exchange, even though I do think we made some progress.”
