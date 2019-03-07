STEM Education USA Feb. 24 announced that Indian American Kavya Kopparapu has been named the recipient of the 2018-2019 National STEM Award.
The award recognizes an individual who exemplifies excellence in the theoretical and practical STEM education fields and who has meaningfully promoted STEM education.
Kopparapu is a freshman at Harvard University, researching at the intersection of medicine and computer science.
She is the inventor of GlioVision, a precision medicine platform powered by AI that predicts tumor characteristics in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods, a news release said.
She has been recognized as a WebMD Health Hero, Thiel Fellowship finalist, Davidson Institute for Talent Development Scholar Laureate, Regeneron Science Talent Search finalist and U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Additionally, Time Magazine last year recognized Kopparapu as one of its most influential teens (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2BuHWH5).
The teen received the Time honor because she attempted to make a difference after reading about the late Sen. John McCain, who battled an aggressive brain cancer known as glioblastoma.
So she set out to change things, developing a deep-learning computer system that can scan slides of tissue from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, color, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to that particular person’s case, TIME said.
The goal: to develop targeted therapies that are also unique to the person. Her system has been awarded a provisional patent, and this year, she hopes to begin clinical tests in collaboration with a neuropathologist at Georgetown University, the report added.
Additionally, Kopparapu has spoken at the Smithsonian, NASA Kennedy Space Center and several Artificial Intelligence Conferences.
She is the founder and CEO of GirlsComputingLeague.org which has raised over $100,000 for computer science programming impacting over 3,800 students across the U.S.
“It is with excitement that we award the 2018/2019 National STEM Award to Kavya Kopparapu,” the organization said in its news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.