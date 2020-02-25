An Indian American man who reported his wife missing in Hawaii’s Big Island and was suspected of murdering her and taken into police custody, has now been released pending further investigation.
Sonam Saxena, 43, of Bellevue, Wash., was arrested Feb. 19 after a woman’s body was discovered near Anaehoomalu Bay in the district of South Kohala.
On Feb. 19, Hawaii Island Police issued a release saying they are conducting a criminal investigation and the identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin. However, the woman’s body was discovered “in the general area” where Smriti Saxena, 41, was last seen Feb. 18 evening.
Sonam Saxena had reported his wife as a missing person Feb. 18.
Saxena, a product manager for Google Cloud, had been arrested on the count of murder in the second-degree.
Hawaii Island Police issued an update Feb. 21 confirming that the body was that of Smriti Saxena and that after conferring with prosecutors, Sonam Saxena was released pending investigation. Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, police said.
An autopsy was conducted and further testing is needed to determine the exact cause of death, the release added.
Prior to his arrest, Saxena took to Twitter to state that his wife was missing and police weren’t answering his calls. He also tagged Governor David Ige in his tweet.
“@GovHawaii my wife has been missing since last night and @Hawaii_Police is busy giving interviews to media about body recovered, but is unwilling to pick up my phone cc: @bigislandnews @BIPressClub @BITVHawaii https://bigislandnow.com/2020/02/19/body-discovered-in-area-where-a-woman-was-reported-missing/ …” he wrote.
He also spoke to West Hawaii Today professing his love for Smriti Saxena and pleading for the public’s help locating her.
Smriti Saxena was a business program manager for Microsoft in Redmond, Wash.
The pair, married for 17 years with two children, ages 13 and 8, go to Hawaii every year to celebrate their eldest child’s birthday, according to the report.
Sonam Saxena told the publication he last saw Smriti Saxena on the shoreline south of Anaehoomalu Bay when he went back to their Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort to fetch her inhaler for her asthma around 10 p.m. Feb. 18. They had reached the area following an approximately 20-minute walk after enjoying drinks at Lava Lava Beach Club, it said.
“She got an asthma attack right there on the beach and she was feeling weak and she didn’t want to walk all the way back because it’s almost a 20-minute walk back from that beach to our room,” Sonam Saxena told West Hawaii Today. “So, I said, ‘hey, you know what? You stay here, you have your phone with you and I’ll just go to the room, grab your inhaler and pump and come back.’
“I did that. Went to the room, picked up the inhaler, came back, and she was missing.” He estimated that he was gone for no more than 40-50 minutes. Her purse, phone, credit card and driver’s license were all there but she was nowhere to be found, he said.
He told the publication that he headed back to the hotel and called 911.
“I was disturbed because why would she leave her purse and her phone on the beach and head back to the room? It just seemed really odd,” he told West Hawaii Today. “So I rushed back to the room. I checked the room and I saw that she wasn’t in the room. So I went downstairs and that’s when I dialed 911.”
Police are now asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact Detective Keith Simeona at (808) 326-4646 x281 or email Keith.Simeona@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
