Neha Krishna was declared the winner of the ‘Ms. Asia Washington 2018’ pageant, which was held Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Renton in Seattle, Wash.
Krishna, who currently works as a recruiter at Google and has held positions in the human resource departments of Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook, placed second at the pageant in 2016.
A press release noted that she was “thrilled and excited to win the crown and represent India and its cultural values again this year.”
“It is a dream come true to represent the women of today. In today’s times, women not only care about being beautiful and glamorous but also about being a professional, and having a career.” said Krishna, when asked of her decision to participate in both the Ms. India Washington and the Ms. Asia pageants.
Krishna wants the world to know about India, its culture and help the women of her community achieve more. She said she plans to work alongside women representatives of other minority groups in the U.S. to bring awareness to the unique challenges that women of these segments face on a day to day basis.
Together with the Ravishing Women organization, the non-profit organization that organized the pageant, and its CEO Menka Soni, Krishna aims to continue her work with the Asian community in Seattle and hopes to spread her message across the world.
Krishna also wants to act as a cultural ambassador for the Asian community. She will now compete at the ‘Ms. Asia America’ contest in 2019.
