The U.S. India Security Council organization recently held a virtual fundraising event for Congressman Joe Kennedy III, scion of the famous Kennedy family, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts.
Kennedy, grandson of U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and grandnephew of former president John F. Kennedy and Senator Ted Kennedy, is running against incumbent Senator Ed Markey.
However, in the Sept. 1 primary, Markey successfully fended off the highest-profile Democratic primary challenge of his decades in federal office, defeating the rising Kennedy who conceded the contest nearly two and a half hours after polls closed. The Associated Press projected Markey as the winner a short time later.
The virtual conference and fundraiser was attended by eminent Indian Americans, including Ramesh Kapur, Koty Srinivasa, Bharat Barai, Anil Deshpande, Rajendar Dichpally, Ravi Hotchandani, Anup Vashist and Vijay Nalamada.
Kapur, a long-time friend of the Kennedy family, said that the Indian American community has a great friend in Kennedy.
Nalamada urged the candidate to reform the immigration policies and ensure that America removed the present quota system so that the country can benefit from the best talent from other nations like India.
Dichpally highlighted the special relationship the Kennedy family shared with India, quoting an example when former President John F. Kennedy broke protocol to go inside an Air India aircraft to receive the first Indian prime minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, who had come on a state visit to the U.S.
Other participants expressed hope that Kennedy will visit India officially as a senator and understand the country and its people for a long-lasting partnership between the two countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.