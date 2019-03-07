Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Ananya Dance Theatre and Kala Art Institute of Berkeley, Calif., are among the many recipients of this year’s National Endowment for the Arts grants.
Ananya Dance Theatre, founded by Indian American Ananya Chatterjea, won a $10,000 grant to support “Sutrajaal: Revelations of Gossamer” by choreographer Chatterjea.
The company, it describes on its website, “came together in 2004 as an ensemble of women artists of color who were interested in exploring possibilities of bringing together dance and activism.”
The Kala Art Institute, whose mission is to help artists sustain their creative work over time through its Artist-in-Residence and Fellowship Programs, and to engage the community through exhibitions, public programs, and education, has received a $10,000 grant to support residencies and related activities for artists working in and across print and digital media.
Other Indian American recipients of the NEA grants include Raagmala Dance Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kalanidhi Dance in Bethesda, Maryland; and the Anindo Chatterjee Institute of Tabla in Seattle, Wash.
In dance, 92 grants totaling $2,335,000 were awarded.
Kalanidhi Dance Incorporated, aka Kalanidhi Dance, received a $10,000 grant to support the second phase of the creation of “Bhoomi” (Earth), an original dance that explores humanity’s complex and evolving relationship with the earth, drawing inspiration from an ancient Hindu hymn to mother earth, “Bhoomi Suktam.”
Ragamala Dance, aka Ragamala Dance Company, was awarded a $20,000 grant to support the presentation of an evening of dance and music.
The NEA awarded a $10,000 Art Works award to the Anindo Chatterjee Institute of Tabla, aka ACIT Seattle, to support a series of performances and workshops with master musicians of Hindustani music.
In the media arts field, the San Francisco, Calif.-based 3rd I South Asian Independent Film, aka 3rd i Films, was granted a $15,000 grant to support the 3rd i Films’ San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival and associated public programming.
The Center for Asian American Media was awarded a $20,000 grant to support CAAMFest, a media arts festival that showcases the work of Asian and Asian American artists and related public programming; while the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Inc. was granted a sum of $30,000 to support a production of “Junk” by Pakistani American playwright Ayad Akhtar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.