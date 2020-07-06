A large number of Indian Americans joined a protest demonstration against China at Times Square in New York July 3, joined by members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans.
Addressing the gathering, Jagdish Sewhani, president of the American India Public Affairs Committee, said that at a time when the entire world is battling the deadly coronavirus, the naked aggression shown by China against its neighbors, including India, has exposed the true intentions of the Communist regime, said a press release.
In his address, Sewhani called for the diplomatic isolation of China. He urged the international community to immediately start boycotting Chinese products.
“We peace loving people of the world want to let China know that enough is enough. They need to stop immediately all their aggressive behavior against its neighbors including India,” Sewhani said.
“So far, India has remained silent and shown to the world that it wants to have peace with the world. This approach of peace should not be considered as our weakness,” he said.
“I want to use this occasion to let China know that in 2020 it is Modi’s India and not Nehru’s India when they took India for a ride. Today we are militarily and economically strong. We have a strong leader in Prime Minister Modi. India under him will give a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of President Xi Jinping of China,” Sewhani said.
He called for a global coalition to handle China on three fronts: Trade – the entire world should boycott Chinese products; Tibet – We should support independence of Tibet; and Taiwan – Come out in support of Taiwan. The three leaders to lead the coalition, he added, would be: Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Donald Trump of the U.S., and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.
Meanwhile, in Sacramento, California, over 150 Indian American community members living in the Greater Sacramento area came together June 28 to pay tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who sacrificed their lives in a bloody scuffle with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of Ladakh.
The Indian Association of Sacramento led this online meet and was joined by friends of Col. Santosh Babu, who was one of the 20 martyrs, according to a press release. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers.
IAS president Shivesh Sinha quoted Prime Minister Modi’s statement saying “India knows how to look into the eye and respond appropriately” to the aggressors.
Sinha requested the audience to take baby steps to find alternatives to Chinese products to break China’s monopoly over certain market segments.
General Rao, a friend of Col. Santosh Babu, said, “We have the best of the soldiers, manpower, motivated, and brave soldiers. Unfortunately, China took it for granted that the Indian Armed Forces are in the same state of 1962. Today we are very much ready in all ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.