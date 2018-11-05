Indian American hacker Paras Jha Oct. 26 was ordered to pay $8.6 million in damages as well as serve six months of house arrest for his role in helping facilitate a number of massive cyber attacks.
The 22-year-old Jha was among three people responsible for the Mirai Botnet, a network of more than 100,000 infected internet-connected devices, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the New Jersey District, a Reuters report said.
These corrupted systems were primarily used for financial gain in the form of advertising fraud but the botnet was also used to launch cyberattacks against business websites by flooding them with internet access requests, the attorney’s office said.
Advertising fraud involves creating fake clicks to trick advertisers into paying more for renting ad space on a site, it added.
Among those hit were Rutgers University in New Jersey and several internet companies, including digital infrastructure provider Dyn, a unit of Oracle Corp.
Jha, a former Rutgers student, was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in the District Court of New Jersey to violating the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act, the release said.
Jha had pleaded guilty in December 2017 to separate charges in Alaska of conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act. In September, the Alaska District court sentenced Jha to 2,500 hours of community service "to include continued work with the FBI on cybercrime and cybersecurity matters" and pay $127,000 in restitution, the report noted.
Josiah White, 20, and Dalton Norman, 21, also pleaded guilty in Alaska to charges related to the development and use of Mirai for criminal gain in December 2017.
