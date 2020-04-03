Indian American first-year medical student at Harvard Pooja Chandrashekar saw the COVID-19 pandemic in a full-blown outbreak and decided she needed to do something to help out.
What came of it was the COVID-19 Health Literacy Project.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic is burgeoning, there has been a real lack of accessible health information available in different languages, making it difficult for patients with lower health literacy to know when and how to seek care,” Chandrashekar explained in an email to India-West. “This was what motivated me to start the COVID-19 Health Literacy Project.”
The mission of the Chandrashekar-founded project, which can be found by visiting www.covid19healthliteracyproject.com, is to create and translate accessible COVID-19 information into different languages that can help all patients, especially immigrants and non-English speaking communities, stay informed and healthy.
“I realized that as medical students, many of us have been grappling how we can meaningfully contribute to COVID-19 prevention and management,” she said. “We have an understanding of medical information and a capacity to relay this information to the general public, making us the perfect group to create and translate this information.”
The materials found on the literacy project website are carefully reviewed and vetted by physicians and faculty members at Harvard Medical School, she told India-West.
In addition, they are created in collaboration with Harvard Health Publishing, so the information, Chandrashekar notes, is accurate and reliable.
“In addition, we focused on distilling information published by the CDC and other trusted public health resources into one-page fact sheets with language that was easy to follow and understand,” she said.
The Indian American medical student, in short time, built a national coalition of over 150 medical students representing over 35 institutions and 36 languages.
The material includes fact sheets in each language on topics related to all things COVID-19, including prevention, about the disease, managing it, pregnancy, for 3-to-6 year olds, for 6-to-12 year olds, and for 13-to-18 year olds.
“It’s been really wonderful to see medical students around the country mobilizing to help frontline clinicians fight against COVID-19,” she notes.
Chandrashekar says the hope is that community-based organizations, clinics and clinicians serving non-English speaking communities can disseminate the fact sheets to patients.
“We want to make sure that no one is left on the sidelines of this global pandemic – everybody has a right to understand how and when to seek care,” she stressed.
Several clinics and insurers have also expressed interest in disseminating these materials widely, so we have an opportunity to make a real impact. In addition, many of these fact sheets will be distributed on an international level to countries where COVID-19 is beginning to emerge, according to the project founder.
The website will remain after the outbreak peaks in the U.S., Chandrashekar noted. There are currently no plans to take the information down.
Chandrashekar was born and raised in Northern Virginia. She graduated from Harvard College with an A.B. in biomedical engineering and subsequently completed a Fulbright Scholarship in India.
Alongside clinical medicine, she is passionate about improving the quality and delivery of healthcare, and hopes to leverage emerging technologies and policy levers to transform care for underserved populations, according to her bio.
Her current research focuses on using data analytics and informatics to measure the cost, quality, and appropriateness of care and inform the development of high-performing health systems and equitable policies.
She also serves as the managing assistant editor for Healthcare: The Journal of Delivery Science and Innovation, a peer-reviewed journal on healthcare delivery science published by Elsevier.
As a champion for education equity, Chandrashekar is the founder and chief executive of ProjectCSGIRLS, an international nonprofit dedicated to encouraging middle school girls to pursue technology and computer science.
She also co-founded the Action and Civic Tech Scholars Program to teach civic technology to underrepresented high school students in Dorchester, Massachusetts.
She serves on the board of She Rocks the World.
More information about the literacy project can be found by visiting www.covid19healthliteracyproject.com and more about Chandrashekar can be found by visiting www.poojachandrashekar.com.
