NEW YORK – The leader of New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission is leaving after five years in the position.
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Jan. 5 that TLC chairwoman Meera Joshi will step down in March. He said a replacement will be chosen in the coming months.
The Indian American has led the agency that regulates for-hire vehicles since 2014. New York City has grappled during her tenure with the explosive growth of Uber and other ride-hailing apps.
The City Council in the past year has approved a moratorium on new licenses for app-based cars and a minimum pay standard for app-based drivers.
Joshi, who has worked in city government for just under two decades, said it's been an honor to serve the city “through the effective regulation of almost 200,000 drivers in over 130,000 vehicles moving over a million people each day.”
Before serving as commissioner, Joshi was TLC’s deputy commissioner for legal affairs and general counsel. Prior to that, she served as the first deputy executive directors of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, the agency tasked with investigating complaints of police misconduct.
She also served as an inspector general for the New York City Department of Investigation and was responsible for the investigation of alleged criminality and corruption at New York City’s Department of Correction, Probation, Juvenile Justice and the TLC.
Joshi received her B.A. and J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and resides with her family in Brooklyn.
