Indian American health care workers holding H-1B visas have launched an all-out effort to attain green cards by lobbying Congress to eliminate the per-country caps that have placed them in backlogged queues exceeding 195 years. “Front-line health workers are beating COVID-19 and we will beat the discrimination causing green cards backlog,” tweeted the ad hoc organization Frontline Healthcare Workers in Greencard Backlog. (photo courtesy of Raj Karnatak)