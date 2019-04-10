CERRITOS, Calif. —Some of the best and brightest of Indian American middle and high school students were honored during a lunch gala, as the 33rd Indian Heritage Awards were held April 7 at the Sheraton Hotel here. The recognized students were honored by the Indian American Heritage Foundation for excellence in scholarship, community service, culture and sports.
A total of 13 graduating high school students and 10 middle school graduating students were given scholarships at the April 7 ceremony and lunch gala. Revolving trophies were separately awarded for excellence in specific categories. Rishi Desai won the top India Heritage award of $2,500 and the revolving trophy in the high school category. The scholarship award was instituted by Sanjiv and Rajesh Chopra in memory of their parents, Sarla and Kishan Gopal Chopra. Ashok Madan and his wife Manju presented the revolving trophy, “Profiles in Excellence,” in memory of Ashok’s parents.
Anika Kasula won the top award in the middle school category, with the award and revolving trophy instituted in memory of longtime event sponsor Dr. Awtar Singh by his niece, Sonia Batra of Spice Affair in Beverly Hills.
Event organizer Inder Singh recognized each awardee as the next generation of successful Indian Americans.
“It’s not to help them financially. It is an encouragement award, to encourage our young children,” Singh said. “Their achievements are the result of their hard work. If these children continue to work hard and think smart, they will be no barrier to their future success.”
All students recognized were given a scholarship check and plaque, trophy or certificate for their award.
Words of wisdom were provided by businessman and philanthropist Bhupesh Parikh; his keynote address focused on working hard and maintaining a path toward success, but also remaining humble along the way. Parikh has donated $1 million for the Glendale Community College building that bears his name.
A cultural program preceded the awards ceremony and keynote speech. The program opened with a Bollywood dance item, followed by a violin instrumental, Kathak dance, classical singing, two Bollywood dances, a Bharat Natyam piece, another Kathak performance and flute recital.
The second Kathak performance was delivered by special guest artist Paramita; the other cultural items were performed by students.
Recognized for their excellence in middle school were (ranked 1st to 10th): Anika Kasula, Arushi Bagchi, Akshay Balaji, Aminah Shaikh, Neil Pal, Arushi Somani, Sriya Kalyan, Neha Nair, Anjana Korisal and Sanjana Shah.
Bagchi and Sahana Anand won the revolving trophy for visual and performing arts.
Receiving scholarships for their work in high school were (ranked 1st to 13th): Rishi Desai, Anjali Thakrar, Saisaran Kidambi, Ratvi Ray, Aayush Somani, Rithik Jain, Rajiv Bhattacharya, Avinash Gala, Rasjot Singh, Kanu Grover, Sunay Dagli, Cynthia Sridhar and Brijal Shah.
Desai, Kidambi and Shreyas Hukkeri were jointly awarded the revolving trophy for math, science and technology excellence, instituted by Dr. Mani Bhaumik. Hansika Sundaresan, meanwhile, claimed the revolving trophy for community service.
The perpetual trophy for visual and performing arts was granted to Ananth Mysore; while Sindhu Srivats won the revolving trophy in sports, funded by Jack Khangura in memory of his wife Rajinder.
Desai, who finished first in the scholarship competition, was also awarded the revolving trophy for high school academics.
The Indian Heritage Awards program is organized annually by Inder Singh. The organizing committee is comprised of Inder Singh, Deepi Singh, Ashok Madan, Kewal Kanda, Aparna Hande, Amrit Bhandari, Dilip Butani, Keshav Patel, Manju Madan, Navin Gupta, Rajinder Dhunna, Baljinder Tahim, Simi Singh, Vasu Pawar, V.J. Singh, Anju Garg, Rani Kuusto and Aishveryaa Nidhi.
Judging the student entries were Kewal Kanda, Navin Gupta, Deepi Singh, Simi Singh, V.J. Singh, Rani Kuusto, Keshav Patel, Ram Bali, Sasha Jyote Singh and Vineet Puri.
