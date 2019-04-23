Even though they are still in school, students at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, Calif., are making a positive difference to society.
The students, most of whom are Indian American and are part of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America, have taken up a new chapter project this year called the Community Service Project for which they’ve joined hands with Inclusive World, a non-profit organization that focuses on differently-abled individuals.
This community service project encourages members to positively impact society while acquiring business knowledge. This year, the project is being led by Indian American sophomore Bhagya Narayanan.
Inclusive World’s mission, Mihika Rayan, who is part of the business club, told India-West, is for these differently-abled individuals to be able to lead a productive life of acceptance and inclusion. They hold classes on different career interests ranging from programming to arts and crafts.
“The main goal of the project is to increase their outreach in the community and implement new activities,” Rayan told India-West. “We decided on this business and topic after seeing how the differently-abled in our school were not given the same opportunities as other students on campus. This year we named our project ‘Project Inclusion’ to emphasize how we plan to bring more awareness towards differently-abled individuals’ topic and consequently bring about inclusion.”
Project Inclusion is split into four subcommittees: fundraising; marketing; FBLA workshop; and bootstrap robotics.
The fundraising team, led by Indian American students Sanjana Neeli and Shreya Kalyanasundaram, raised around $7,000 through a social media campaign known as ‘Giving Tuesday’ last November. They have also set up money jars in stores all over the San Francisco Bay Area, located by the cash register. From this, so far, they have raised $74.97.
The marketing team, led by Katherine Cui and Rayan, has been working on various website enhancements and creating a public relations video for Inclusive World. Members get a chance to work with Wordpress and communicate with Inclusive World’s staff to develop a better website and update their progress. They are also reaching out to various media houses.
The FBLA workshop team, led by Indian American students Vijaya Kukutla, Aayushi Jani and Richa Malhotra, will be teaching students at Inclusive World the fundamentals of visual presentation, product pricing, and accounting. Students first create a slideshow and arrange activities before presenting the information to the differently-abled. This teaches members how to interact with them respectfully as well as allows the differently-abled to learn basic business knowledge that could help in the future.
The bootstrap robotics team, led by Indian American students Shasta Narayanan and Pranav Raj, is developing a robotics curriculum focused around mBot and will be teaching students at Inclusive World. Similar to the workshop, they first need to plan and assemble in-depth lessons and then present them.
Through all of these projects, Rayan said, members have developed leadership and organization skills, while the differently-abled have learned important information in an inclusive environment.
The students also reached out to the special education program at the school to teach them the fundamentals of visual presentation followed by a logo making activity, she said, adding they also plan to implement an awareness week at the school where each day will consist of a different activity. These include setting up posters about language etiquette, handing out merchandise, hosting a guest speaker, and more.
“Alongside the awareness week, we will be holding a community-wide clothing drive fundraiser. We will set up boxes where people can donate, and the funds will go to Inclusive World,” said Raya
