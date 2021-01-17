An Indian American high schooler in Southern California has taken his volunteerism to another level, creating two initiatives to help seniors in Orange, California.
Aarav Vanamareddy, a junior at Canyon High School in Anaheim, has been volunteering at the Orange Senior Center for the past two years. However, since the spike of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aarav has taken that a step up.
The teenager helped push for two initiatives to ramp up the effort to support the seniors at the center.
Among the initiatives included organizing a fundraiser food drive, during which he helped in donating about 500 pounds of food for the center, according to an email provided to India-West.
In addition to the food drive, Aarav also helped provide pandemic-centric supplies.
During the peak of the pandemic, Aarav sewed and distributed around 100 face masks to the seniors in the Center.
The teen continues to support and volunteer at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.