An Indian American teenager in Frisco, Texas, had a vision to hold an event to educate the community of the importance of STEAM, and he was able to execute it at a recent event.
Ritvik Ramakrishnan, a junior at Frisco’s Memorial High School, held a citywide STEAM Fair, with coordination from his friend Harsha Kolachina, a senior at Lone Star High School, according to a news release.
“My friend Harsha and I moved to Frisco at the same time. There were things in the Northeast that we wish we had here,” Ramakrishnan explained, which included STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) fairs.
They put their heads together and decided to host a STEAM fair, which they did in February.
“To execute this idea, Harsha and I recruited 16 people, including a social media team, sponsorship team, event outreach team and volunteer coordinating team,” the young Indian American said.
Ramakrishnan and Kolachina acquired sponsors and also applied for an Ignite license. What’s more, the event was held exclusively by the students of Lone Star High School and Memorial High School.
This innovative event was well attended by students from K-12 and was held at Lone Star High School.
“It brought two schools together in one place for a common purpose,” Ramakrishnan noted.
Ramakrishnan and Kolachina also promoted the Ignite Frisco STEAM Fair at five local elementary schools at their morning meetings. They were invited by five principals to speak at their campuses. Flyers were also sent out to middle schools.
“We had over 1,000 people at our event,” says Ramakrishnan, adding the hope is to make the fair an annual event. “We didn’t expect that much for our first year.”
The first half consisted of Ignite talks followed by STEAM talks. Two guest speakers were present, including one from the Frisco Arts Association and another from Discover STEM, the news release said.
Those in attendance learned all about STEAM through various booths. During the event, students made their own mosaics at one booth from One River. Other booths, such as one from iCode, introduced students to robots as they watched the robots interact with one another. They saw how to build a robot and also maneuvered it, the release said.
Others learned what components go into an iPhone, thanks to T-Mobile.
Going forward, Ramakrishnan said: “I really want to make an impact on the community in whatever way that I can.”
He envisions his future plans to be in the STEM field but always with a priority to give back to others, it said.
