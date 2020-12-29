An Indian American high school senior in Virginia has launched a foundation that focuses on youth global activism.
Maneesh Vallurupalli, 18, a senior at John Champe High School in the Northern Virginia town of Aldie, founded the Combine Together and Create Action Foundation recently.
The organization is one of the largest youth-led social activism platforms inspiring the youth to support the sustainable development goals of the United Nations and to encourage the fight for a social cause.
Combine Together and Create Action was initially launched as a social media account and officially registered in 2019. Since then, the foundation has grown to have 18 chapters located around the United States, Kenya, Nigeria, Italy and India, with over 100 activists in the organization.
“The activists collectively fought for human rights, inspired youth activists, held climate change events, and ran programs to raise funding for social causes,” Vallurupalli told India-West.
As a growing organization, they are inspiring other youth to take action and projects to over 500 activists in the organization by the end of 2021, according to the foundation.
The teenaged founder came up with the idea for this organization after a trip to India to a developing town where farmers were unable to get the necessary funding to grow a new crop after their old crops were dying due to climate change.
“This really inspired me to become a climate activist while also creating change in developing countries such as Kenya and Nigeria,” he noted to India-West. “So far, I am amazed at how many young people are joining the organization to support change in the environment, education and healthcare sectors.:
Currently, the organization is working on farmers rights through the development of the Acreage Tool, a sales management system and global database for farmers, Vallurupalli said.
“I have been working on farmers rights since my trip to India, and the development of this tool is one of the first steps we are making to fight for change,” Vallurupalli said. “The organization has been continuously keeping up with the recent 2020 India farmers protests and has spoken with many politicians and nonprofit executives to bring change.”
The organization is further working on other issues in the sectors of healthcare, education, and the environment, and it has partnered with global nonprofits and corporations, ranging from Future Coalition to Amazon, to raise funding and onboard more young activists.
From writing an educational curriculum book to develop education in Kenya to working on human rights activism in Nigeria to working on climate activism in Italy to working on farmers rights activism in India, the organization spans young leaders around the world, it said.
Vallurupalli, the founding president of the CTCA foundation, is a class of 2021 student at John Champe High School. Vallurupalli, through starting this organization, wants to host events that contribute to his community and has a goal of making at least one large global change.
Currently, he has grown two globally recognized nonprofit organizations and has appeared on national media outlets as both an activist, nonprofit executive, and serial entrepreneur.
Aside from this nonprofit organization, Vallurupalli pushes himself academically, volunteers in his local community, works on growing his businesses, is invited to give keynote speeches, and networks with others who want to make the world a better place.
Through his ventures, Vallurupalli works on the next generation of technologies and strives to create the next generation of future leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, and innovators, he said.
More information on how to become a youth activist or join the organization can be found at www.ctcaglobal.org.
