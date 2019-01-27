High school sophomore Sai Hitesh Vavilapalli has started a nonprofit organization that aims at helping blind children worldwide.
The I Mission hosts about two-to-three key academic workshops to enhance students' competitive capabilities in math, reading and public speaking, it said.
This prepares for competitive platforms including MathCounts and the Speech and Debate – starting in spring 2019 – the organization blog said.
It said that it also works with the school curricula so students are more ready for the classroom. The upcoming workshop is targeted toward third to sixth grade students who intend to academically compete in middle or high school.
I Mission is offering engaging and fun activities that cater to all types of learners.
The organization recently held its third cultural event, calling it a “grand success.”
Cultural events are a way for people to express their artistic or social interests in a talent show format. These interests and talents may include dances, singing performances, skits, presentations, storytelling, speeches, etc., it said.
Over 250 people participated in the cultural event last year, and the organization is hoping for a much more diverse and enthusiastic audience for the upcoming cultural event as well.
This year, I Mission is inviting anyone interested to support the organization and enjoy the arts and cultures of various worldwide songs, dances, and more.
“After we chose India for our first service opportunity, we organized several eye camps in rural India to identify economically disadvantaged and visually challenged people in collaboration with two local ophthalmological organizations,” it said.
“We have identified and supervised eight cataract surgeries to elderly patients with a unique problem with their vision. These eight surgeries were successful and the patients were provided with postsurgical needs in order to maintain the positive effects of the surgery.”
Apart from these surgical procedures, The I Mission also donated two Perkins mechanical braillers – educational aids for the blind – to a local school for visually challenged girls in Southern India.
More information about The I Mission can be found by visiting www.theimission.weebly.com.
