A team of high school students in Michigan, primarily Indian American kids led by Siddharth Jha, have formed an organization to fill the gap of opportunities for students interested in physics.
Jha, a rising senior at Huron High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, along with his friends created the Young Physicists Association after realizing the lack of opportunity for students to explore their interest in physics.
YPA Physics launched earlier this year in the hopes of providing creative contests for students across the world who would otherwise not have the chance to traverse the beauty of physics, according to a news release.
YPA Physics is completely run by high school and college students from all around the world. Their team is comprised of highly passionate students from the United States, India, Canada, and Azerbaijan.
“My executive team and I aim to select team members who not only show a clear passion for physics, but who display critical attributes such as leadership and communication,” Jha told India-West.
“Having knowledge is important, but having the vision and strength to enact change within ourselves and our community is what makes our team at YPA Physics a special thing to be a part of,” he said.
With the school year approaching, YPA Physics hopes to hold a series of events while capitalizing on the new online aspect of student life.
On Aug. 30, they will be hosting the official Physics Bowl of Azerbaijan for Azerbaijani students, a release noted.
“All of our contests aim to challenge students to really dig deep within themselves to bring out their creative as well as collaborative aspects,” Jha added.
YPA Physics has already announced its next two events for September, “Code-ify Physics!” and “Think Physics!”
Code-ify Physics! approaches physics from an aspect many students are not too familiar with: computational physics. Students are forced to use computer science in combination with physics to do a project of their choosing, allowing their creativity to run free. The prizes for this event have graciously been provided by Wolfram, a prominent computation-based company.
Think Physics! Is a research based physics event searching for students with the creativity to change the world.
In the contest, teams of students aim to use physics, mathematics, and engineering principles to propose an analytically based solution to a real-world problem, ranging from small annoyances in our daily lives to issues impacting global communities. This event is brought to students with the help of Maplesoft, who are providing technological software as prizes.
For future plans, YPA Physics hopes to establish international branches in various countries.
As of August 2020, YPA Physics currently has branches established in the United States and Canada; Azerbaijan; and is in the process of setting up a branch in India. Bringing engaging physics competitions to areas that are currently underrepresented in major contests and connecting them with other students around the world who are equally passionate is one of its underlying goals, the news release added.
More information about YPA Physics can be found by visiting http://ypaphysics.org/.
