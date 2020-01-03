An Indian American hiker died after a massive redwood tree fell on him at Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County, Calif., close to sunset on Christmas Eve.
Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park, according to the Marin County coroner’s office and a spokesman for the park, reported the Associated Press.
Dutta, said AP, was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and died at the scene. The trunk measured more than four feet in diameter, it added.
A woman injured by falling debris was taken to the hospital and a man hiking with the group escaped injury, per AP.
Most of the park was open on Christmas Day, per KPIX, which added that the three hikers were walking on Hillside Trail.
Facebook photos show Dutta frequently visiting national parks and natural wonders across the country, from Rocky Mountain National Park to the Grand Canyon.
“I initially thought it was like an earthquake or something,” Alex Shepard told KPIX. “I had no idea. I had never heard a sound like that.”
“We were just finishing our hike when we heard this colossal noise — maybe 250, 300 feet away — and watched a huge redwood fall from the hillside down to the trail below,” he added.
The fall may have been triggered due to the several winter storms over the past two weeks.
“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” park spokesman Charles Strickfaden informed AP in an email.
