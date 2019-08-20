An Indian American advocacy group is urging Murrieta, California-based watersports clothing firm Bbosi Sports to immediately withdraw its men’s water polo suit carrying an image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh, calling it highly inappropriate.
The suit is priced at $35 and is stated to be “chlorine resistant.”
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement, said that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be “worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s crotch/groin or buttocks.” Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, he said.
Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged Bbosi Sports to offer a formal apology.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously, Zed said. Symbols of any faith, large or small, should not be mishandled, he noted.
Zed further said that faith is sacred and such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing for Hindus.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in the U.S.
In related news, a Charleston, South Carolina-based yoga mats and accessories company, Yoloha Yoga, has apologized and taken down a yoga mat carrying an image of Lord Ganesha within few hours of a Hindu protest, which called it “highly inappropriate,” according to Zed.
Yoloha Guru Chris Willey, in an email to Zed, who spearheaded the protest, wrote: “We sincerely apologize for any offense the Ganesha yoga mat may have caused to Hindus. We have immediately taken the Ganesha yoga mat off our website. If we knew the image of the Ganesha on a yoga mat was offensive we would have never created the mat for our website.”
Zed, in a statement in Nevada, said he thanked Yoloha Yoga for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community which thought the image of Lord Ganesha on such a product was highly insensitive. He further suggested that Yoloha Yoga and other companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they had an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.
The design of the objectionable “Ganesha Native Cork Yoga Mat,” priced from $169, was described on the website as: “The image of Ganesh helps us to remember what he stands for: Learning, Persevering, and succeeding in the face of challenge.”
Yoloha Yoga, founded 2013, claims to be “creators of the world’s first cork yoga mat” and "eco-friendly, high-quality yoga products,” according to Zed.
In another issue over a yoga mat, Zed said he is urging Athens, Georgia-based apparel and home goods company Vision Lab for immediate withdrawal of a yoga mat also carrying an image of Lord Ganesh, calling it highly inappropriate.
Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to sit on or put feet/buttocks/legs on or sweat on, Zed said, adding: Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.
Products of Vision Lab, which describes itself as “Visionary Art Apparel and Goods” and states that its “single-pointed focus” is to “inspire the world with art,” include apparel for women and men, art prints, tapestries, pillows, yoga mats, etc. Founded 2011, it claims to design and manufacture everything at its facility in Athens and plant 10 trees for each garment sold. The objectionable “Galatik Ganesh Yoga Mat” was priced at $90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.