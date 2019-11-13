Indian American Hindu organizations cheered the Indian Supreme Court’s ruling that a Hindu temple be built on the disputed Ayodhya site where the Babri Mosque stood for five centuries before it was razed in 1992. “For Hindus around the world, the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi movement’ is a symbol of their centuries-old struggle against colonialism and the brutality and tragedy that came with it, said the World Hindu Council of America, formerly known as the Vishnu Hindu Parishad of America.
“Today, after 70 years of legal wrestling in the judiciaries of independent India, we have arrived at the final leg of our mission to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi.”
“The World Hindu Council of America seeks your partnership and support, as we embark on the next phase of this journey. We hope that it will be one, in which we can bring synergy to our efforts to bring about a positive experience, for future generations of Hindus from all over the world,” said the organization.
“Today, Nov. 9, 2019 will be written in golden letters in the history of Independent India,” said the Overseas Friends of the BJP-USA, noting that the ASI had found evidence of “a temple-like structure” underneath the site of the razed Babri Masjid.
"Babri mosque was not constructed on vacant land. An underlying structure did exist, and this was not of Islamic religion,” said the OFBJP-USA in a press statement, quoting a 2003 ASI study.
"Faith of Hindus is undisputed that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya," said the organization.
OFBJP president Shri Krishna Reddy Anugula hailed the verdict as the victory of faith of crores of Hindus. The verdict will also put to rest one of the most and longest contentious issues that have caused friction among communities for centuries, he said.
The Hindu American Foundation also cheered the ruling. “Today’s ruling by the Indian Supreme Court is equally a victory for Hindus and Muslims, as it is for archeologists, historians, and the Indian legal system. Hindus will finally get a temple and Muslims will get a mosque in Ayodhya,” said HAF executive director Suhag Shukla in a press statement.
“While HAF unequivocally denounces the violence that arose in the tearing down of the Babri Masjid, permission to rebuild a Hindu temple on the site of Ram Janmabhoomi delivers both justice and closure to a deep and historic wound,” said Shukla.
“For this and other such sacred sites that exist for Hindus, as well as for followers of other Indic religions, the historical destruction of their sacred sites and places of worship must be acknowledged and addressed constructively in order to heal past traumas and foster positive interreligious relations going forward,” said Shukla.
The Indian American Muslim Council, however, Nov. 10 expressed dismay at Indian Supreme Court’s ruling.
Calling the judgment a mixture of glaring contradictions, IAMC has urged Indian Muslims to pursue legal avenues such as filing of a review petition before the Court. The verdict is in line with the Modi administration’s quest to make India a Hindu nation and turn India’s 200 million Muslims, who are its largest minority, into second-class citizens, said the organization in a statement, noting that the Archaeological Society of India had determined there was a mosque on the site as early as 1592.
“Indian Muslims have kept faith in the judicial system and this judgement shatters that faith,” said IAMC national president Ahsan Khan in a press statement. “The Muslims now seem to have been punished for their faith in the courts, whereas the RSS has been rewarded for its violence,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.