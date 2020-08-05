As the Ayodhya administration in India is getting ready for the foundation laying ceremony of the Lord Ram temple on Aug. 5, the Hindu Mandir Executives’ Conference and Hindu Mandir Priests’ Conference have called for a virtual collective national prayer across the U.S. to mark the upcoming “Shree Ram Mandir Poojan” at Ayodhya.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America is organizing the prayer to mark the ceremony, when Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be worshiping with revered saints, scholars, trustees and other dignitaries for the grand Janmabhoomi temple of Shri Ram, said a press release.
“We should cherish and celebrate this day as a festival now, and forever in the future,” remembers Pandit Krishna Kumar Pandey, founder, president and Acharya of the Shiv Durga Temple in the San Francisco Bay Area of California.
The live streaming can be viewed on YouTube at youtube.com/user/gayatrivideo or Facebook at facebook.com/VHPAmerica.org.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America will host the Facebook live stream of the Aug. 5 program of the foundation laying of the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 1.30 am (CST)/ 2.30 am (EST)/ 11.30 pm (PST).
Other temples across the U.S. have announced their own events such as pujas and diya-lighting to celebrate the ceremony, reported timesnownews.com, including a tableau truck displaying digital images of the temple going around the U.S. Capitol.
Images of Lord Ram and 3-D portraits of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya were also planned to be beamed across giant billboards in New York’s iconic Times Square Aug. 5, the report added. However, according to a Tribune report, about half-a-dozen Indian American groups have been joined by over a dozen civil society organizations that have opposed public celebrations of the event.
