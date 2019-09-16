“The Experience of Time – Samaya Anubhuti” was the fourth choir concert composed by Rita Sahai and performed by her Vasundhara Choir in 2018 in Berkeley, Calif. This concert was the most ambitious one yet in its theme and execution, according to a press release: eight songs were sung by the entire choir; one by children only.
Sahai and company also hosted a CD and DVD release party the following year.
As a result of her efforts, the Indian American composer-singer has now been awarded two gold medals in two categories at the 2019 Global Music Awards: ‘World Music’; and ‘Female Vocalist’ for her solo about the experience of time, “Incessant Time - Samaya Nirantar.”
Time stops for no one, it would seem.The song, “Incessant Time – Samaya Nirantar,” in Raag Kirwani, is about this quality of time.
Explaining why she chose the theme of time for the concert, Sahai said: “Everything is time – breath, music, rhythm. Time is like the skeleton or structure of music. Notes are like the flesh. Rhythm alone is too hard; Notes alone are too flabby. If there is no time, music will miss its armature or structure and the musical notes won’t be able to stand!”
Sahai’s uniqueness comes from her being simultaneously a soulful performer, a brilliant and prolific composer and a venerated music teacher, according to the press release. She is a senior disciple of Sangeet Samrat Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and is the only vocalist and composer to carry forward the heritage of the Seni Allaudin Gharana, stated a press release.
Her music reveals a theme of emotional depth, healing and harmony. Sahai, though inspired by the romance of the Benares Gharana and the rhythmic complexity of the Seni Alauddin Gharana, strives for additional melodic and emotional depth, added the press release. Through sound, it said, she aims to heal and bring harmony to individuals, communities, the environment and the planet.
The Vasundhara Choir has 40 singers from the age of five to 80 years and is comprised of groups of adults and children from Sacramento, Davis, Fremont, Mountain View, Oakland, and Berkeley, who have studied with Sahai for decades.
