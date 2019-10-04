The shortlist for the prestigious Cundill History Prize has been announced and Sunil Amrith, an Indian American historian, is on the list.
“Unruly Waters: How Rains, Rivers, Coasts, and Seas Have Shaped Asia’s History” by Amrith, a historian exploring migration in South and Southeast Asia and its role in shaping present-day social and cultural dynamics at Harvard University, is on the shortlist.
The historians on the list – five women and three men – have more than 15 prestigious literary prizes between them, including the Pulitzer Prize and the Wolfson History Prize, and geographical research interests encompassing Africa, America, Asia, Britain, China, and Germany.
“In Unruly Waters: How Rains, Rivers, Coasts, and Seas Have Shaped Asia’s History,” Amrith, said the Cundill History Prize, follows monsoons, mountain rivers, and ocean currents to trace the dramatic history of water in South Asia, providing a new perspective on the region and urgent input into how to address global climate risks.
Awarding $75,000 to the winner and $10,000 to the two runners-up, the Cundill History Prize is the largest purse for a book of non-fiction in English. It is open to books from anywhere in the world, regardless of the author’s nationality, as well as works translated into English.
The three finalists will be announced Oct. 16, while the winner will be revealed at the Cundill History Prize gala at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal, Canada, Nov. 14.
A graduate who earned his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Cambridge, Amrith was a research fellow of Trinity College at the University of Cambridge and taught modern Asian history at Birkbeck College of the University of London prior to joining the faculty of Harvard University, where he is currently Mehra Family Professor of South Asian studies and a professor of history.
In 2017, the Cambridge, Mass.-based, was named a MacArthur Fellow, and also received the 2016 Infosys Prize in Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.