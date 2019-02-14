Indian American historian at UCLA Sanjay Subrahmanyam has been awarded Israel’s prestigious Dan David Prize.
The Dan David Prize is an international award, endowed by the Dan David Foundation and headquartered at Tel Aviv University. Three prizes of one million dollars each are granted annually for achievements having an outstanding scientific, technological, cultural or social impact on the world. Each year fields are chosen in three categories — past, present and future.
Subrahmanyam is sharing the $1 million prize with Kenneth Pomeranz, a renowned historian who is a professor at the University of Chicago.
Subrahmanyam, a distinguished professor and Irving and Jean Stone Endowed Chair in Social Sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, has been recognized for his contributions to macro history. His scholarship, UCLA stated in a press release, focuses on the encounters between Asians, Europeans and indigenous and colonial Americans from 1400 through 1800.
“I greatly appreciate the international recognition afforded to my scholarship, which is a great encouragement,” Subrahmanyam, who has written 16 books and edited almost as many, said. “When I came to UCLA in 2004, I was proud to join a history department with some great and world-famous figures in it, and I have tried to live up to their example. The Dan David Prize gives me a fresh wind in my sails, to push on with the next set of projects I have in mind: whether on global historiography, Islamic history or the enigmatic figure of Michel de Montaigne.”
At UCLA, he teaches courses on medieval and early modern South Asian and Indian Ocean history, the history of European expansion, the comparative history of early modern empires, and various aspects of world history.
Educated at the Delhi School of Economics, the first decade of Subrahmanyam’s working career was spent (with brief interruptions in Philadelphia and Cambridge) teaching economic history and comparative economic development at the same institution, where he was eventually named professor of economic history (1993-95), according to UCLA.
Thereafter, Subrahmanyam taught from 1995 to 2002 as directeur d’études in the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (Paris), where his position was on the economic and social history of early modern India and the Indian Ocean world.
In 2002, Subrahmanyam was appointed as the first holder of the newly created Chair in Indian History and Culture at the University of Oxford, a position he held for two years.
The award ceremony honoring the 2019 winners will take place in Tel Aviv in May, according to The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.