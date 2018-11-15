Anita Ravi, a longtime Long Beach, Calif., resident and educator who has voiced a displeasure for the area’s education system, has responded by founding a charter school that is scheduled to open in August 2019.
The We the People High School, if given the OK by the Los Angeles County Board of Education, will focus on a project-based learning model where students tackle real world problems and issues that impact their communities, the Long Beach Post reported.
The school would be for high school students, grades 9 through 12, and it would enroll up to 500 students, the report said.
According to Ravi, who posted an opinion piece that was published on the74million.org, the school is still looking for a location, most likely in north or central Long Beach.
If the board allows the school to move forward, it would be the first charter school in the city, according to the Post.
Ravi, who grew up in Sudbury, Massachusetts, said, “As an educator and resident of Long Beach, California, I am dismayed to see our school district abdicating its responsibility to serve all students equitably. It is the very reason I am opening We the People High School, an innovative, tuition-free public charter school slated to open in fall 2019 in Long Beach that will focus on engaging our youth in social change.”
The Indian American noted that the “Long Beach Unified School District has become a heartbreaking tale of haves vs. have-nots and has long been negligent in serving its highest-needs students. In May, the district settled a lawsuit that exposed its misallocation of more than $40 million in state education funding that was specifically designed to increase or improve services for low-income students, English learners, and foster youth. Unfortunately, the settlement is not enough to address the long-standing opportunity gap that persists.”
The district’s High School Choice process continues to exacerbate these inequalities, she said. The opportunity gap widens significantly starting in middle school, as the district utilizes a formula based on state test scores and student grade point average from sixth and seventh grade to place students into different high school small learning communities or specialized programs, the veteran educator added.
“What these euphemistic labels mean in practice is that some students are offered a college-preparatory curriculum in high school and some are not, based on how ‘well’ they did in school when they were 11 and 12 years old,” she wrote.
“At We the People High School, we deeply believe it is our responsibility to prepare all students for college, and all our students will have access to a college preparatory curriculum,” she said. “We also believe that college degree attainment is a necessary but insufficient preparation for the real world, which is why We the People will focus on civic action, learning by doing, and the development of skills and habits aligned to our ‘Envision, Design, Create’ thematic pillars.
“For students who have not been successful in the traditional school model in middle school, we will offer a dynamic program of study that offers multiple entry points into culturally relevant content and an emphasis on activism through education,” she continued. “Our small-school model, small class sizes, and advisory structures will ensure that students are known, heard, and supported each and every day.”
Ravi said the Long Beach Board of Education denied the school’s petition earlier this year, citing historic low enrollment for charter schools, but she’s hopeful the county board will approve her appeal, the Post reported.
If the county denies her petition, Ravi, a history teacher and teacher educator for 27 years, said she will appeal to the state board, the publication added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.