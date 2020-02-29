On Jan.10, New York state Assemblyman David Weprin honored Rashaana Shah for her contribution and work for the South Asian community by presenting her with a New York State Assembly citation, recognizing the Indian American Hollywood producer as an “outstanding individual, one which is worthy of the esteem of the country, the community and the great State of New York.”
“It’s a great honor to have Rashaana, someone who came out of Bollywood, born in India, has built ties to United States. She has been so active in the Indian American community, which is a large population here in Queens,” said Weprin. “We are so grateful for her service and her community activity and lending her name to so many good causes. It’s a great honor for me to present this official Assembly proclamation to Rashaana Shah.”
Also present was Dilip Chauhan, president of the South Asian Chamber of Commerce, who said that it is “a lucky day and an honor for us to be recognizing Ms. Shah and her contribution to the South Asian community.”
He also thanked Weprin for his “unconditional support and work” for the South East Asian community and for his mentorship.
Upon receipt of the citation, Shah said, “To be born as a woman comes with a huge responsibility. Success also comes with a responsibility, because it brings power. Power to change, power to evolve, power to manifest our destiny.”
She added that this honor is important “not just for Indians and women but for anyone who is struggling to do something out of the ordinary. I accept this honor on behalf of my grandmother, my mother, my sister and every woman who has sacrificed much, not to just overcome the obstacles but destroy them, to pave the path for generation next.”
She said her message to women across the world is “Education, compassion and hard work is all you need. I am very grateful to Assemblyman Weprin, you have helped me and many of us to erase the boundaries of cast, color and countries.”
The citation recognized Shah’s work as an engineer, actress, film producer and business person, who has been successful not just in India but also in the U.S.
She is currently the managing director of Mulberry Films, a New York film production company with offices in Los Angeles. As a producer for Mulberry, Shah produced two feature films in 2019 in Hollywood, and is putting together a film fund for her future projects.
She is also the founder of multiple startups in India, including Led Images, which is involved in production, installation and services for digital signboards; What About Art, an art management agency; and Indika Studios, which produces animated kids content based on Vedic sciences.
