Indian American hoteliers have come forward to help out stranded Indian students in the U.S. following implementation of lockdown measures in the country in response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
The hoteliers are offering the students free accommodation and free meals, according to a news release.
With the students scrambling for a roof over their heads after being asked to vacate their hostels and India banning international flights for a week from March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 6,000 rooms in nearly 700 hotels were offered to them by March 25 following a call from the Indian Embassy, it said.
The Indian Embassy has been running a round-the-clock helpline since last week for the students in the U.S., who number over 250,000, the release noted.
Most of these hotels offered are in and around universities and colleges, but hotel owners from across the country have responded in large numbers to the call given by Indian American community leaders, who have roped in the Asian American Hotel Owners Association for the purpose, it said.
India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted, “It is heartening to see that Indian; Indian-American and other hotel owners are coming forward to help people with accommodation in these testing times. Together we can overcome the fight against COVID19!”
“The Indian community has come together to help the student and many hotel owners have offered their rooms free of cost to them. Many of them are also offering free meals to these students,” Chicago-based community leader Nirav Patel said, according to a news release.
Hotelier couple K.K. Mehta and Chandra Mehta have offered more than 100 rooms to Indian students at their two prime properties each near Times Square and Barclays Center in New York City, said Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari on behalf of the hotels, the release noted.
“These students are the future of both India and the United States. All the top Indian-American CEOs, scientists and doctors came to this country as a student. It’s our moral duty to help them with our resources,” Bhandari said.
Regional director of AAHOA-Upper Midwest Kalpesh Joshi said they had created a master list of the availability hotel rooms, which was being constantly updated, according to the release.
Free accommodation would be allocated in coordination with the Indian Embassy and its consulates, he said.
Joshi has also sent out a video message to his hotelier colleagues, according to the release.
“Because of the coronavirus outbreak, our Indian students in the US are out of shelter. Let’s work together. As a hotelier, I would like to request all my hotelier friends to come forward… let’s provide some rooms to the students,” Joshi said in the message.
Boston-based Computer Society of India (North America) has collaborated with AAHOA to help students and Indian IT professionals searching for emergency accommodation due to the COVID-19 lockdown, it added.
Anyone who is having financial hardship will be given hotel accommodation either free of cost or the rates will not be more than $50, said the Computer Society of India (North America), the release said.
Minesh Patel, chairman of the Virginia Asian American Store Association, said between Richmond, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach, Indian American hotel owners can help in arranging accommodation for over 500 Indian students, the release added.
Florida-based Vipul Patel, the national president of Asian American Store Owners Association, said support for the Indian students has been pouring in from Indian American hoteliers, it said.
Rooms would be allocated to students on the recommendation of the Indian Embassy and its consulates in Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and New York.
The Indian Consulate in New York was the first to take a lead in this regard. It has worked with Hammock Worldwide Hotels and Resorts to provide temporary accommodation for the students at a flat rate of $50 per night, the release continued.
Joshi said that initially there was a suggestion to charge a convenience fee of $20-25 per day from the students.
“But when a few of them offered free rooms and free meals, everyone agreed to it,” he said in a statement.
Additionally, OYO Hotels & Homes is opening the doors to its hotels and offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are helping in the fight against Covid-19.
Beginning March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge, a news release said.
"All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19," said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes. "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness.
"OYO was founded on the principle that we all should ‘Live the Good Life’ and whatever we can do to make the lives of these brave women and men a little better, OYO and our wonderful hotel partners want to do. It is our responsibility to give back," the CEO added. "To all the medical personnel fighting this disease on the front lines, we welcome you and we can't be grateful enough."
Those on the front lines in the medical community should call (628) 213-7020 (code: OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS) to get their reservation for the nearest OYO.
With a valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs.
Hotel Engine, a hotel booking management platform for business travel, also recently announced a partnership with several national hotel chains to provide further discounted hotel rates at 22,500 hotel properties for healthcare professionals and support personnel assisting with combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most individuals are encouraged to quarantine and stay within their homes, there are brave and selfless individuals, groups, and organizations who must travel. These doctors, researchers, health care professionals, patient care specialists, and more are in need of lodging as they help battle the coronavirus outbreak, a release said.
Hotel Engine already delivers an average of 26 percent off room rates. Wyndham, Best Western, Red Lion, Drury, Oyo, Red Roof, Motel 6, Studio 6, Extended Stay America, and others have agreed to partner with them, providing further discounts off currently offered rates. Most of these hotels are offering an additional 15 percent off stays under 30 days and 20 percent for stays over 30 days on the Hotel Engine platform. More hotels have expressed interest and are expected to join the partnership in the future, according to the release.
For anyone who is currently traveling or will be traveling for a COVID-19 related project or support initiative and needs access to further discounted hotel rates, contact c19responseteam@hotelengine.com or call (720) 999-9349.
For anyone in need of alternative accommodations like short-term fully furnished apartments, please contact Hotel Engine partner Travelers Haven at support@travelershaven.com or (720) 833-5333. For hotel partners who would like to join Hotel Engine with their support efforts, contact supplierrelations@hotelengine.com.
