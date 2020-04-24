The hotel industry is being called upon to help with quarantine efforts even as it is fighting to survive the economic devastation of shelter-in-place orders amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In states around the country, hotels and motels, largely owned and operated by Indian Americans, are opening their rooms to house homeless people, including those awaiting COVID-19 test results and those known to be infected.
Hoteliers are also opening their facilities to health care workers who need to isolate from their families, in an effort to support quarantine and shelter-in-place orders implemented to arrest the spread of the deadly virus.
In some cases this is proving to be a lifeline for an industry that, unlike retail and so many other industries, cannot take business online. But in other cases, the move to quarantine people in empty hotel rooms is an added hardship for an already-beleaguered industry. And even as hotel owners are being asked to assist, in many cases the help they need has yet to arrive.
On April 3, two weeks and a day after he implemented the statewide shelter-in-place order, California Governor Gavin Newsom launched Project Roomkey, securing $150 million to lease and purchase an initial 15,000 hotel rooms, travel trailers and other facilities to house California’s homeless population, which now stands at an estimated 151,000 people. Project Roomkey will focus on hotels in counties with significant homeless populations and high concentrations of COVID-19 cases. The initiative, which aims to quash infection rates by protecting the state’s most vulnerable population, will provide essential wraparound services, including laundry, custodial, security and support staff for all hotels involved.
Akash Kalia, who in 2016 converted his parents’ hotel in Santa Rosa, California, into single-room occupancy housing for homeless people — one of the first such facilities in the nation — says providing immediate shelter is crucial to curbing the spread of COVID-19. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2VDkOBD)
“Illness has been an issue for a long time in encampments. It’s important to house our vulnerable population, not only because of the public health issues, but there is huge savings for the community,” he told India-West.
“Within the first six months of my property, The Palms, being converted, we were able to reduce to in-patient hospital stays by 64 percent andlaw enforcement interactions were reduced by 74 percent.We’re using a housing-first model, where we take the people most likely to die on the street. We need to triage our most vulnerable populations because it’s so important to stop these outbreaks,” he said.
Kalia, whose company Functional Zero Partners facilitates conversions, also noted that Project Roomkey will not only save lives in the near term, it may also help curtail the economic losses the hospitality industry is facing. “This is really important right now because these hotels have lost so much revenue,” he explained.
Modesto City Councilperson and hotel owner Mani Grewal agrees, adding thathotel occupancy in California is down to 20 percent as shelter-in-place and social distancing orders keep travelers at home. And he doesn’t expect the dip in occupancy to end once restrictions are lifted.
“We are also concerned that once the social distancing is lifted there are going to be concerns about traveling. We think there will be a 30-50 percent reduction for the year,” he told India-West.
“It’s expected that extended-stay hotels might rebound quicker, once people are back to work and traveling for their jobs. The ones that are destination driven, recreation driven, are the ones that will feel the impact for a longer time,” said Grewal.
“Because the governor has earmarked money to lease hotels, this is helping hotel owners. Counties are reaching out to hotels to house the homeless population during the quarantine. Stanislaus County has four hotels that are currently housing homeless,” explained Grewal.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanislaus had enough beds in shelters, so hotels weren’t part of the county’s strategy to house the homeless population. “Beds were at capacity, but since social distancing we’ve been able lighten the load,” Grewal said.
But in Oakland, Calif., leasing hotel rooms is already part of the city’s homeless relief effort. The Welcome Inn on MacArthur Boulevard works with Telecare Corporation, a behavioral health and rehabilitation program, to provide housing for those without.
“We bring in people released from jail, from psychiatric hospitals, people who have no housing,” Dolat Patel, of the Welcome Inn, told India-West. “Telecare asks the resident intake questions and, if they qualify, they call us and if we have a room, we enroll them into the hotel.
“The social worker designated for the person comes every day to check in on the person to see if they need anything – food, medicine, a driver. So we are vendors for Telecare Corporation.”
Room rentals have been at a near standstill since the shelter-in-place orders were given, Dolat Patel said, and his hotel is nearly empty except for those residents placed there by Telecare.
In Oregon, local governments are also turning to hotels to quarantine homeless people with known or suspected COVID-19 infections.
In Lane County, Oregon, the Board of Health voted 4-1 April 21 to approve the first reading of Ordinance 20-03, which would require hotels to accept government payments to provide rooms for unhoused individuals with known or suspected cases of COVID-19. Some hotels have refused to accept COVID-positive people and, as reported in a Lane County Government press release, the Board of Health is requesting that Lane Code Chapter 9 be revised to require hotels to accept government payment to house known and suspected COVID-19 patients in need of shelter.
Lane County Public Information Officer Devon Ashbridge says the local government is housing known and suspected COVID-19 patients in the Wheeler Pavilion on the Lane County Fairgrounds in Eugene. The county has also purchased a building with the Army Corps of Engineers to house those waiting for COVID test results and those who have tested positive but don’t require hospitalization.
“But until that’s up and running we would need to use hotels,” says Ashbridge. “While we are using hotels, we do plan on providing cleaning. Some have expressed interest but many have declined, which is why we had the ordnance meeting to make it mandatory. The second hearing is on May 5, and that will be the second opportunity for the community to provide feedback.”
But according to Komal Patel, managing hotel director at ALKO Hotels and Independent Hotel Committee chair for the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, the plan as it stands poses health and safety, and financial risks for hoteliers.
“Right now, the health department wants to take the hotels that have exterior corridors, which are safer in terms of getting people in and out of rooms. What’s so hard is that our staff is not trained to handle COVID-19,” she told India-West.
“People are worried about getting infected by COVID-19 and the health department is not giving a clear definition of how they will get the rooms clean, how they will deal with linens, how will we provide patrons service.”
“What they need to do is come in with their own staff who know how to handle this,” she stated.
Komal Patel also says that the way the health department is approaching room use will have both short- and long-term consequences for hotels and their owners. Currently, the strategy is to book any empty room available, but according to Komal Patel, this will drive other guests away, especially in smaller hotels where it’s harder to isolate sick residents.
“So it would be easier if they take the entire hotel, hotels that are already closed, for housing,” she told India-West, rather than just book rooms scattered across different locations.
There are also questions about how hotels will be sanitized after quarantine stays and hotel owners are wondering if business will be affected once people find out –– whether by news or on social media –– that their sites were used to house COVID-19 patients.
Komal Patel is deeply sympathetic to those affected by COVID-19, as well as to the health department, and understands that health department officials can’t have all the answers set and ready in this new and unprecedented situation. “We do want to help,” she says, “but hotel owners do need some type of clarity.”
Leasing hotels, while a lifeline to some, is not enough to save an industry and Komal Patel is also struggling to support hotel owners in Oregon as they try to get Small Business Administration funding. Like so many other businesses across the United States, small hotels in Oregon have yet to get any relief.
“A lot of people applied for the Paycheck Protection Plan. We were told to go to the bank, submit our applications, but the banks never told the small business owners that the applications were not submitted. We submitted on April 3 and they did not tell us until April 16 that they weren’t submitted. They didn’t tell us until the funds ran out. This happened all over Eugene,” she said.
Komal Patel has heard that businesses with larger payrolls did receive SBA loans and suspects that applications were processed according to business size, with priority given to larger businesses. “It is easier for banks to provide loans for bigger companies because they make more money. I think small businesses need to know,” she asserted to India-West.
The SBA, charged with meting out $350 billion in loans to small businesses via local banks, announced April 15 that it had run out of money after funding 1.6 million loans.
Komal Patel, who owns hotels five hotels in Eugene, Oregon, says COVID-19 has hit her business hard. “Occupancy has dipped to ten percent from 70 -80 percent. We have to have a 24/7 staff to run a hotel, and not having any room rentals makes it hard to do the payroll. If we close down, there is the threat people will break in, and so that’s why we’re keeping things open. But we’ve had to lay off the majority of the staff because we don’t have the occupancy and are not able to do the payrolls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.