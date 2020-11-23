The Indian American Impact Fund announced its Brown Book 2.0, which will comprise a group of Indian Americans seeking public office.
“It’s official — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are on their way to the White House, and the Indian American community played a critical role in getting them there,” IMPACT said in a notice on its website www.iaimpact.org. “Now it’s time to get to work.”
IMPACT said if you or someone you know aspires to serve in the government next year, sign up for the Brown Book 2.0 and get noticed.
The fund said that as the presidential transition process is ramping up, there will be job openings across federal, state, and local governments.
“As the leading national political organization for Indian Americans, IMPACT is committed to making sure that our community is represented at all levels of government and politics,” it said.
Brown Book 2.0 is the directory for Indian American politicos looking for new roles in the Biden-Harris administration on Capitol Hill, and in local communities.
In 2018, IMPACT collected nearly 250 resumes for the first Brown Book, and successfully referred many candidates for leading roles in Congress and state and local governments, it said.
To sign up for the Brown Book 2.0, visit iaimpact.org/brownbook, complete the short survey and submit your resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.