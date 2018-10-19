With Congressional candidates Hiral Tipirneni and Sri Kulkarni Oct. 17 being named to the “Red to Blue” program by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Indian American Impact Fund issued its congratulations to the two Indian American candidates.
Tipirneni, running for a seat in the House in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, and Kulkarni, seeking the 22nd Congressional District seat in Texas, received the committee’s designation which is considered among the most viable and high-impact campaigns.
Previously, the DCCC recognized Aftab Pureval, a candidate in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, with the same designation.
The Impact Fund, founded in 2016 by Raj Goyle and Deepak Raj to endorse and support Indian American candidates running for office throughout the country, had supported Tipirneni and Kulkarni’s races in March.
At the time, Raj said the fund endorsed the two because “we were confident they have the passion, tenacity and drive it takes to run, win and lead.”
“We’re thrilled that the DCCC agrees with our analysis and grateful for their strong support for our candidates,” Raj said in a statement.
“Hiral and Sri are both highly qualified and passionate candidates who will bring fresh energy and ideas to Congress,” added Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives. “With just 20 days to go, it’s critical that Indian American voters, volunteers, and donors do their part to get them across the finish line.”
