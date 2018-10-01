The Indian American Impact Fund Sept. 25 announced five final endorsements of candidates throughout the country in the lead-up to the November general election.
“In our final round of formal endorsements, Impact Fund is proud to support five incredibly talented women and men running from coast to coast,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund. “With strong support from our community over the next six weeks, I am confident we can get them across the finish line.”
Among those endorsed by the Impact Fund were Jeremy Cooney and Kevin Thomas in New York, Rupande Mehta in New Jersey, Anu Natarajan in California, and Alex Karjeker in Texas.
Cooney is running for state Senate in New York’s 56th Legislative District. Born in an Indian orphanage and adopted by a courageous single mother, Jeremy grew up in an Irish family in Rochester, New York. He has devoted his career to giving back – from the YMCA to the mayor’s office – and is running for office to advance a bold, forward-looking agenda where everyone can earn a living wage and has the opportunity to get ahead, the Impact Fund said in a news release.
Thomas is running in the 6th Legislative District seeking a seat in the state Senate. An attorney and an appointee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights to the New York State Advisory Committee, Thomas is running for New York state Senate to fight for Long Island families. An Indian American who immigrated to the United States with his family when he was 10 years old, he believes every New Yorker should have the same opportunities that he had to pursue the American dream, the release said.
Mehta is seeking the Freeholder seat in Morris County, N.J. In 2002, Mehta came to the United States in search of freedom, equality and economic opportunity. After earning her M.B.A. and masters in public administration, working for over a decade, and volunteering for domestic violence organizations, she decided to run for office shortly after becoming a naturalized citizen in 2017, it said.
Natarajan is hoping to land the District 6 seat for the Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. For 10 years, Natarajan served as councilmember and vice mayor for the city of Fremont. With a master’s in urban planning and urban design, and as current chair of the BART Bond Oversight Committee, she understands the importance of a safe, clean and reliable transit system. She is running for BART Board of Directors to improve and grow BART’s infrastructure, it added.
A Texas state House candidate in District 129 who was raised in the Houston Bay Area, Karjeker was heavily influenced by his paternal family, anti-Apartheid activists who fought for their equal rights as citizens of Indian origin in South Africa. After studying at the University of Texas and Georgetown, he worked for Morgan Stanley and Uber, and in 2017, successfully lobbied the Texas state Legislature for more affordable transportation options and to create more jobs for Texans, the fund said.
“Even as we work to expand our ranks in Congress, we must also work to expand our numbers in state and local office,” added Raj Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives. “When elected, these leaders will be well positioned to work on issues that Indian Americans – and all Americans – care about, like education, health care, and jobs.”
A political action committee, Impact Fund works with experienced operatives, campaign strategists, and donors to endorse candidates based on their viability and commitment to advocating for the needs and values of the Indian American community. A full list of Impact Fund’s endorsed candidates can be found at www.iaimpact.org.
The Impact Fund also announced Sept. 28 its group of “Frontline Candidates” for the general election, selected from the group of candidates it has endorsed over the course of this election cycle.
Among the group of candidates named as “frontline” included Congressional candidates Chintan Desai of Arkansas and Sanjay Patel of Florida; Texas Supreme Court candidate R.K. Sandill; state House candidates Gayatri Agnew of Arkansas, Poonam Gill of Indiana and Aisha Yaqoob of Georgia; Morris (N.J.) County Clerk candidate Shalini Gagliardi; Fort Bend (Texas) County Court candidate Juli Mathew; Hamilton County (Ohio) Court candidate Pavan Parikh; and DuPage County Board candidate in Illinois Zahra Suratwala.
“These candidates are fighting for our community’s values in some of the toughest terrain across the country,” said Raj. “That kind of commitment deserves our attention and respect, and that is why we established this new designation to raise their visibility among strategists, donors, and volunteers nationwide.”
In addition to the final group of endorsements and frontline candidates, it announced that the Indian American Impact Project will be holding a Women Who Impact event Oct. 2 in Washington, D.C.
The event will include U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, U.S. India Business Council president Nisha Biswal, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights president and CEO Vanita Gupta, Phenomenal Women Action Campaign founder Meena Harris, Teen Vogue executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Democratic National Committee CEO Seema Nanda and Center for American Progress president and CEO Neera Tanden.
