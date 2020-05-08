Dr. Megan Srinivas, an Indian American infectious disease and internal medicine physician at the Community Health Center of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is one of four finalists for the Confidence Award, awarded by the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, as well as one of its 12 Most Inspiring Women in Iowa for 2020, according to a report on messengernews.net.
According to the Inspiring Women of Iowa website, the Confidence Award is “given to someone who continues to demonstrate confidence, a positive state of mind that guides her steps and actions. Confidence comes from feelings of well-being, acceptance of her body and mind and belief in her own ability, skills and experience.”
Srinivas said in the report that she feels very lucky to be considered of the same caliber as the other women who have been named “the most inspiring” in the state.
In addition to her role at the Community Health Center, Srinivas is on the faculty at the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine and does research with the London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene and the World Health Organization. She is also involved with local organizations like Civitan, a volunteer organization that helps the special needs population in the community, and has volunteered for the Domestic/Sexual Assault Outreach Center and the YWCA women’s shelter.
Srinivas, noted the report, also ran for Iowa House District 9 in 2018 and has worked with Project Echo, a telehealth organization that tries to bring specialty medical care to different areas of rural Iowa that have not had access before.
The Inspiring Women of Iowa event was originally scheduled for May 7 at the Iowa Events Center Ballroom in Des Moines, but has been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The notification of this honor came weeks before the COVID-19 outbreak reached the state of Iowa, said the report, and since then, as an infectious disease physician, Srinivas has been working hard to help educate the public on what the virus does, where it came from, how it spreads and how people can protect themselves and their loved ones.
Last month, she was named as one of 10 individuals under the age 40 who make a difference in their business and their community.
