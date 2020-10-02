Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign has formed an Iowa-specific advisory council, which includes Indian American Dr. Megan Srinivas, which will gather recommendations on how to address the COVID-19 pandemic and inform Iowans on the campaign trail about Biden’s pandemic response plan.
The Quad-City Times reports that the council is unique to Iowa, a Biden campaign spokesman said.
“We will be really focused on trying to address what needs to be done to lead a national recovery, and to get us back on track to leading the lives that we hold dearly and cherish as Iowans,” Srinivas, an infectious disease specialist from Fort Dodge and a member of the Biden campaign’s Iowa council, said in the report.
The council includes 14 members, many of them Democrats or liberal issue advocates in Iowa.
Other council members include medical and mental health experts, state treasurer Mike Fitzgerald, state lawmaker Amanda Ragan, union leaders Mike Beranek and Danny Homan, according to the report.
The council will speak from experience about the impact COVID-19 has had on Iowa and offer criticisms of President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic, the Times said.
“We do have quite a breadth of individuals, and it’s really because COVID doesn’t just touch one sector,” Srinivas added. “It’s about trying to work together with people from different perspectives so we can cover all aspects of life.”
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has contributed to more than 1,300 deaths in Iowa, and more than 87,000 Iowans have contracted the virus.
