The Indian American International Chamber of Commerce Nov. 6 announced the launching of its New York Regional Chapter at an event held at the New York City-based Consulate General of India.
“The way I see it, the chamber isn’t just in the economic-development business; you’re [also] in the community-building business. You’re helping to strengthen America from the bottom up, not from the top down,” said Federal Communications Commission chair Ajit Pai at the event, according to a news release.
Pai also stated that the IAICC is an important organization and it works to promote strong economic opportunities between India and the United States, it said.
“That brings me to the reason I think the chamber is such an important organization,” he continued. “Yes, you work on big-picture issues to promote a healthy U.S.-India relationship, expanded trade opportunities, and economic growth. But you focus mainly on small and medium-size businesses.”
The IAICC said in its release that Pai appreciated the chamber’s campaign to open 50 chapters across the country over a two-year span.
Lauding the work of IAICC through its Mississippi chapter which was inaugurated in December 2018, the FCC chair said, “I love the fact that an organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for Indian Americans opened a chapter in Mississippi before today’s official dedication of your New York chapter.”
Pai also recognized the role of Indian Americans in fields like technology, finance, medicine, academia and, spelling bees.
“The tech sector has arguably become the dominant force in our culture, and Indian Americans are leading the way,” he said. “Multiple world-leading technology companies, including Google and Microsoft, now feature Indian or Indian American CEOs, and nearly one in four Silicon Valley startups is desi-founded.”
Pai was introduced by IAICC Board of Trustees chair Dr. Sudhir Parikh, who lauded the accomplishments of Indian Americans.
In his welcome address, the release notes, Shatrugna Sinha, deputy consul general of India in New York, said the IAICC is an important partner in balancing the India-U.S. trade relations and that he is looking forward to working with the Chamber in the future.
Appen Menon, IAICC chairman, welcomed the guests at the launch, and Dr. Ravishankar Bhooplapur, chairman of the IAICC New England Region, introduced the special guest of honor, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, minister of commerce at the Embassy of India, who represented Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
During his address, Mohapatra highlighted a few areas such as the artificial intelligence and data mining where both India and the U.S. can work closely together, according to the chamber release.
Both Pai and Mohapatra praised the contributions of K.V. Kumar, president and CEO of IAICC, with respect to his key role in the India-U.S. relations for decades, the release said.
Kumar spoke about IAICC’s role on the U.S.-India Nuclear Treaty, and the U.S.-India Strategic Trade Alliance, which opened doors for business opportunities with the Department of Defense and the U.S. “Opportunity Zone,” among others, the chamber added.
At the event, Kumar introduced the newly appointed president of IAICC NE Regional president and CEO, Mike Narula, president and CEO of Orbic North America.
Narula, said that Pai, is a great inspiration and role model.
He added that, “I am also from the telecom industry, and understand it is a challenging and competitive field. Last year Orbic was the first Indian American company to launch a device with Verizon, and this year we have launched our second Verizon device. We have also recently launched our new cloud based, FCC compliant service called Plus1 Multiline.”
The launch was well attended by diplomats, and prominent business and community leaders.
In December, IAICC will launch five new chapters including the Western Regional, and California State Chapters, Massachusetts and New Hampshire State Chapters and Arizona State Chapter.
In April 2020, IAICC will officially celebrate its 30th anniversary in Washington, D.C., the chamber noted.
IAICC is an international umbrella organization that provides a sustainable platform for U.S. and Indian Governments and businesses to provide leadership, exchange ideas, interact, and promote economic growth and development.
Since its inception in 1990, IAICC has been serving small business community and working tirelessly to improve U.S. India relations and trade.
Currently, there are more than 600,000 Indian American owned businesses that can benefit from these IAICC programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.