Voice of Specially-Abled People, founded by Indian American Pranav Desai, has been granted Special Consultative Status by the United Nations Economic and Social Council.
The U.S. based non-profit, which received the honor in August, is one of four NGOs working in India in the disability sector and to have received this status.
It marks a huge step forward for the organization which empowers specially-abled people by pushing for greater accessibility in public places, economic opportunities, inclusion, and their right to live a life of equality and dignity.
Some of the privileges this status brings are opportunities to consult with member states and the U.N. system, access to the U.N.’s offices in New York, Geneva and Vienna, and the use of their facilities. It also enables ECOSOC to tap VOSAP for its expertise.
For Desai who calls this a “milestone achievement,” the cause is very personal. At the age of four, the IT professional was stricken with polio and lost the use of both his legs. Tested by daily challenges from climbing stairs (the family lived on the fourth floor for ten years) to convincing educational institutions to admit him, he credits his parents for never treating him differently from his siblings nor making any particular concessions for him. This matter-of-fact “acceptance of reality” and his own innate drive, he retrospects, allowed him to believe in himself and make a mark in the mainstream world.
Desai’s engineering and MBA degrees coupled with his expertise in SAP software brought him to the U.S. in 1999. He is currently the vice president of the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Nippon Telegraphs and Telephones Data.
Citing his own life as an example, he points to his cane and braces which help him walk, he drives his own car and as the head of sales travels extensively. He is thankful for these opportunities and his singular goal is to help others achieve the same.
VOSAP, the Ahmedabad native explained, is a global team of 8,000-plus volunteers who have come together to help specially-abled people rise above their disabilities. His wife, Usha, is the co-founder and the couple’s efforts have already made a significant impact in India with the “Accessible India” campaign.
Sharing a unique perspective, Desai said that each of us is “temporarily abled.” One mishap, one misstep or the inevitable process of aging can make us disabled. He emphasizes the importance of coming together to uplift the millions of people whose needs and aspirations are largely ignored due to their disability.
The organization’s volunteers reach out to corporations, religious organizations, social and political leaders to “sensitize” them, foster conversations about disability and bring about a greater acceptance for them. Sewing machines, wheelchairs and hearing aids are distributed on a monthly basis, made possible by fundraisers and generous donors.
Sparsh Shah, an Indian American singing prodigy who was born with Brittle Bones Disease, is VOSAP’s articulate youth ambassador.
In 2014, Desai met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a one-on-one meeting to work on a comprehensive new law for people with disabilities. The law provides for greater awareness of disability, revised building codes, a four percent reservation in public sector jobs, insurance and reimbursed training. Desai is also an advisor to the Department of Persons with Disabilities in India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Desai has created an app (VOSAP), which allows volunteers to photograph a building’s accessibility. The app updates this information using GPS and helps people in wheelchairs find places they can visit based on accessibility ratings and comments.
To learn more about the organization or download the app, visit www.voiceofsap.org.
