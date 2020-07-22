California Lions District 4-c3 recently elected Indian American James Varghese as their 1st Vice District Governor. The district comprises Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Previously, he served as Silicon Valley Indian Lions Club charter president as well as Zone Chair, Region Chair and 2nd Vice District Governor, according to a press release.
District 4-c3 is one of the proactive districts in California in serving the community, noted the release, adding that even during the corona pandemic, Lions in this district were active in supporting the community in various ways.
Every year Lions Clubs International conducts a huge convention where Lions Club members from over 200 countries participate and district governors are installed at that time. Due to the corona pandemic, this year the convention in Singapore was cancelled and the governor installations were done on a virtual platform.
Varghese will be installed as District Governor in June 2021 in Montreal, Canada during the Lions Clubs International Convention. His theme is “working together for success.” His goal is for Lions to work on their own service projects and to collaborate with similar organizations in the community and collectively make a difference.
Lions Clubs International is one of the largest service organizations in the world with almost 1.5 million members in 220 countries and 47,000 clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.