Indian American Jonodev Chaudhuri, who stepped down from his chairman post at the National Indian Gaming Commission last month, has joined the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Quarles & Brady LLP, the firm announced in a May 8 news release.
Chaudhuri will chair the firm’s Indian Law and Policy Group from its Washington, D.C. office, effective May 20, the release said.
President Barack Obama first designated Chaudhuri to serve as acting chairman in 2013, following his initial appointment to the agency by Interior Secretary Sally Jewell. He was then nominated by Obama and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2015.
During his tenure at the NIGC, Chaudhuri oversaw the $32.4 billion Indian gaming industry spanning approximately 250 tribal nations and 500 facilities across 29 states.
Chaudhuri is from Tempe, Arizona. His father, Joyotpaul Chaudhuri, who was born in India, was a college professor, and his late mother, Jean, was from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Working with over 6,000 tribal regulators in the field, Chaudhuri led the NIGC during key milestones in connection with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which promotes tribal economic development, self-sufficiency, and strong tribal governments, his bio notes.
“While I will dearly miss my incredible team at the NIGC and the important work we performed on behalf of Indian country, I’m thrilled to be joining another incredible team at Quarles & Brady, a firm whose philosophy, resources, and talented attorneys make it perfectly poised to profoundly impact the landscape of Indian country in the years ahead,” said Chaudhuri in a statement.
“I look forward to utilizing some of the same strategic planning and problem-solving skills that were central to our work at the NIGC to work with my new teammates to develop targeted solutions to complex problems which, in turn, will help achieve new opportunities for Indian country,” he added.
Chaudhuri continued, “We have the shared belief that tribal innovation and self-governance have been driving forces behind reaffirmed and expanded tribal sovereignty seen in the last several decades – from gaming to the restoration of significant decision-making authority over tribal lands – and we are committed to supporting tribal nations in their pursuit of true self-determination.”
Chaudhuri officially stepped down from his post May 15, a post he was sworn into in May 2015 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2vq9WJi).
“As I reflect on the initiatives of NIGC during my time at NIGC, we have been able to protect the integrity of Indian gaming, expand outreach, and develop new services that support gaming operations and its staff.”
Chaudhuri’s law and policy track record is extensive, even beyond his tenure at the NIGC. Earlier in his career, he served as senior counselor to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, where he provided guidance on a wide range of national policy issues.
In tandem with his move to Quarles & Brady, Chaudhuri will begin an ambassadorship with his tribal nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, headquartered in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
Originally from Tempe, Arizona, Chaudhuri has also served as a community organizer, adjunct professor, public defender, legal services director, and author. He received his J.D. from Cornell Law School, and his B.A. from Dartmouth College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.