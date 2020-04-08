Liyna Anwar, an Indian American journalist who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow in 2019, died March 26. She was 30.
In her fight against the disease, Anwar, a senior podcast producer at The Los Angeles Times, struggled to find a transplant donor match, highlighting a bigger issue within the South Asian community: the low probability of finding the right bone marrow donor match within the South Asian community. (Read earlier story on indiawest.com: https://bit.ly/2RlhKrc)
To aid in their efforts, her family had created a Facebook page, Help Liyna Find a Donor, in which they said that Anwar’s best chance for a cure was a bone marrow transplant.
“Our immediate family has been tested, but the doctors need to find a better match. To assist in these efforts, we are turning to Be The Match and you all to find the best match for Liyna,” the family urged on the page.
#SwabForLiyna also trended online in 2019. Hundreds of people joined Anwar’s family to find her a donor, including Indian American celebrities Mindy Kaling and Hasan Minhaj, who urged people to #SwabForLiyna and register with BeTheMatch.org.
After living and working for five years as a journalist in New York, Anwar had recently moved back to her native Southern California for a new job, joining The Times.
“But just as she was settling into her new apartment and life,” her family explained on the page, “Liyna began to feel sick. What she thought was a normal cold turned out to be acute myeloid leukemia. She is currently at City of Hope Hospital receiving intense chemotherapy.”
According to The L.A. Times, last summer, her brother became her half-match donor.
“Months later, close friends helped her celebrate her 100th day milestone with a day of small joys that felt hugely exciting…In November, Anwar resumed work on The Times podcast about Asian American life, but by the following month, the leukemia had returned,” said The Times in an obituary.
After the launch of her podcast, “Asian Enough,” in March, the publication added that “she sent a joyful email to colleagues: ‘Teenage Liyna would flip out if she knew she would one day get to be a part of making this.’”
The L.A. Times notes in the obituary that Anwar’s Indian American identity and Islamic faith played major roles in her life. “(She) was passionate about championing underrepresented voices. Her instincts often led to remarkable stories that focused on underexamined lives,” it said.
Anwar is survived by her mother, Sajida; her father, Siddique; and her brother, Abbas.
