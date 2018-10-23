Veteran Indian American journalist Meeta Agrawal was named the Arts & Leisure editor at The New York Times, in an announcement released Oct. 15.
The announcement was made jointly by Gilbert Cruz, culture editor at The Times, and Sia Michel, deputy culture editor. Agrawal, who joined the esteemed publication Oct. 22, will work with Michel and Cruz on The Times Sunday Arts & Leisure section, which provides long-form features, essays and conceptual packages.
“Meeta will maintain that high level of quality while exploring ways in which to make it even more visually exciting, more reactive to the weekly zeitgeist and an even livelier forum for regular pieces from our world-class roster of feature writers and cultural critics,” said Michel and Cruz in the joint statement.
“I’m thrilled to be joining The Times, and to find a home in the Culture department,” said Agrawal in a statement. “Arts & Leisure is the pinnacle of cultural coverage, and I’m honored to work alongside such gifted editors, writers and critics.”
Agrawal previously worked at Entertainment Weekly for 11 years, beginning as a correspondent, and then moving up to executive editor and then deputy editor. Agrawal was in charge of print and digital coverage of TV, film, books, podcasts and pop music. She also led the magazine’s live event strategy, and curated the Entertainers of the Year edition, among other responsibilities.
Prior to joining EW, Agrawal was a staff editor at Life magazine. She is an avid reader, enjoys theater, live music, and all forms of television.
Agrawal is a Dartmouth alumnus and received a Masters’ degree in modern history from Oxford University.
