FREMONT, Calif. – Riya Bhatia, an Indian American junior at Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton, Calif., recently led a Dance Movement Therapy and Kathak workshop at the Fremont Senior Center here.
Bhatia has organized several workshops in India and in local communities to not only raise funds for her non-profit organization, Virya Foundation, but to also raise awareness of Kathak as a therapeutic way of healing.
Bhatia has been learning the Indian classical dance for the past 11 years. After performing at numerous prestigious events as a professional company dancer, she decided that she wanted to take her passion for Kathak a step further.
In March 2019, she traveled to India to collaborate with a non-profit organization called Protsahn India Foundation where she led a workshop for 30 underprivileged girls.
After running that successful workshop abroad, she decided to create her own non-profit organization that helps individuals focus on mental, physical, and emotional healing through Kathak as a Dance Movement Therapy, according to a press release.
DMT, it said, is defined as the “psychotherapeutic use of movement to integrate the individual’s emotional, cognitive, social, and physical wellbeing.”
Dance therapy, added the press release, is based on the idea that the body and mind are correlational; when the body feels good, the mind does, too.
“The fast footwork of Kathak helps to release anger and tension. The delicate hand movements help to find beauty within ourselves. Additionally, multiple studies validate the physiological and psychological benefits dance has on individuals,” it said.
The workshop, held Jan. 21, started with a meditation to relax the attendees and bring their minds to the present moment. Bhatia then explained the benefits of DMT and how she uses Kathak to help individuals improve physical and emotional wellbeing. She also performed a dance sequence to showcase Kathak Yoga, demonstrating the therapeutic elements of Kathak.
She went on to explain how Kathak Yoga is portrayed through complex rhythmic dance patterns while the dancer simultaneously sings and plays an instrument. By empowering the dancer to become their own musician, it allows the dancer to fully connect the mind, body and soul, she said.
The seniors at the center were mesmerized by Bhatia’s elegant performance. Smiles and applause filled the room. Afterwards, a few seniors told the young dancer that they felt empowered just by observing her and also donated to Virya Foundation to aid the Protsahan Indian Foundation to break the intergenerational cycle of childhood abuse and poverty with healing, education, art and recovery.
Virya Foundation strives to guide individuals towards mental, physical, and emotional healing through Dance Movement Therapy in order for them to lead more peaceful and powerful lives.
For more information, visit www.viryafoundation.com.
