After a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony March 19 at the White House East Room, Indian American jurist Neomi Rao moved up to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, the second highest court in the nation.
President Donald Trump attended the afternoon ceremony, following his meeting with Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro.
Rao, who formerly headed up the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget, was confirmed by the Senate on March 13. Rao will join another Indian American jurist on the DC Circuit court bench: Sri Srinivasan, former President Barack Obama’s pick. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2F3JUQF).
Rao survived a grueling confirmation hearing before the Senate vote, which went largely along party lines: 53-46. She takes the seat vacated by jurist Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court last year after undergoing an even more arduous confirmation process.
Rao is the first Indian American woman to serve in this role. She is also the first Parsi to be appointed to an appellate court. Arzan Wadia, vice president of the Federation of Zoroastrian Associations of North America, told India-West immediately following the Senate vote: " It is a proud moment for the miniscule Zoroastrian community in America. We are sure that her faith and her legal acumen will guide her on the path of Asha and she will use her Vohumana — good moral state — in all she does professionally.”
