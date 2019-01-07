Indian American K.P. George, who won a judicial position at the most recent election, Jan. 1 was sworn in to his post as Fort Bend County (Texas) judge.
George takes over for Republican Robert Hebert, who had held the position for the past 15 years.
During his swearing in, George’s advice to those in attendance was, “Never give up.”
“Thank you for believing in me when many people didn’t believe in me,” he said, according to a Chron.com report.
George took the opportunity and talked about his unlikely road to becoming the chief executive of Fort Bend County.
“From a South Indian Farmhouse to Fort Bend County Texas judgeship, that is not an easy journey,” he said, according to the report. “That’s a story of perseverance. It’s the story of rejection. It’s the story of never giving up.”
George promised an administration that will inspire young people, and be more engaged with the community. He also promised emergency management changes as residents still remember the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the report said.
“It’s not about K.P. George, it’s about the people of Fort Bend County,” George added.
George spent 24 years in the financial business and five years as a Fort Bend ISD board trustee before being elected in a Democratic Party landslide in the demographically changing Fort Bend County.
George campaigned on modernizing the county’s emergency preparedness plan, creating a flood control district, total transparency in county government, better community engagement through citizen’s committees with quarterly town hall meetings, and he promised to empower youth, the report said.
“We came a long way,” George said, according to the media outlet’s coverage.
For Fort Bend, too, it’s a historic moment. The latest Census estimates indicate that Fort Bend is now the most diverse county in Texas, and among the most diverse in the country: 35 percent Anglo, 24 percent Hispanic, 21 percent Asian and others; and 20 percent African-American.
But until now, the county’s government didn’t much reflect that diversity. Of the four county commissioners serving in 2018, one was African-American, and the other three were Anglo. And until now, only Anglo men have occupied the top slot as county judge, the coveringkaty.com report added.
“K.P. George is now the most prominent Indian American to hold an executive position in U.S. government,” said Rice Professor Mark Jones, the report said.
The word “executive” is an important qualifier: California Sen. Kamala Harris, discussed as a presidential candidate, is far more visible, and there are also Indian Americans in the House of Representatives. As governors, Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal each held more power — but neither currently holds an executive, buck-stops-here job, it added.
George, Jones said, will govern a county with a larger population and budget than the Indian American mayors of cities like Anaheim, Calif., and Hoboken, N.J. And besides, as a county judge, George will wield more outright power than most mayors can muster, it noted.
And still, to most political insiders, George’s election came as a surprise.
“He was not someone on our radar,” said Gautam Raghavan, executive director of the Indian-American Impact Fund, in the report. “It wasn’t a race we engaged in. In hindsight, that’s a lesson for us: In some of these places with fast-shifting demographics, like the Texas suburbs, there are huge opportunities for us.”
George, who at first was hesitant to move from India to the U.S. upon receiving job offers, now owns and manages a financial planning firm.
