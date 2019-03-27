KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gas stop in Missouri paid off handsomely for a Shawnee, Kansas, man, to the tune of $50 million.
The Missouri Lottery said March 21 that Hira Singh claimed a $50 million Mega Millions jackpot at the agency’s office in Jefferson City.
Singh stopped at a Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip store for gas earlier this month. While there, he bought a Mega Millions ticket for the March 12 drawing.
Good choice. It matched all of the numbers: 10, 12, 16, 49 and 57, with a Mega Ball of 18.
Singh didn’t initially realize he won. He found out while using a Check-A-Ticket machine. Just to be sure, he checked three times.
India-West adds:
“That’s where I get gas,” the Missouri Lottery quoted Singh as saying. He also shared that he often fuels up his vehicle and buys Lottery tickets at this QuikTrip location as he travels back and forth to work. The store is located at 6641 E. Truman Road in Kansas City.
Singh said he also purchases Mega Millions tickets on the other side of the state line in Kansas, but it was the Missouri Lottery ticket that proved to be the biggest winner – something Singh didn’t realize for several days following the March 12 drawing.
Singh told the lottery officials that on March 16, he used a Check-A-Ticket machine at retail to check his Missouri tickets.
“I prayed upon my God and then scanned it,” he laughed. “Then I checked it like three more times!”
The lottery officials said when Singh claimed his prize, he was “still surprised” by the win and was still thinking about how to best use the prize money.
Singh’s win marks the second Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Missouri since sales for the game began in 2010.
