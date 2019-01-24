Veteran Indian American politician Kishan Putta was sworn in Jan. 2 as an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Washington, DC’s historic Georgetown district.
Putta beat out 14-year incumbent Ed Solomon on election night Nov. 6, 2018, wining more than 68 percent of the vote. He formerly served as the ANC in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, from 2013 to 2015.
“It's a great honor and opportunity to represent this historic center of our nation's capital,” Putta told India-West. “I look forward to working to revitalize this important neighborhood and plan to focus on schools, parks, transportation, housing, and economic development.”
The 13-member D.C. Council is the District of Columbia’s equivalent to a state legislature. ANCs function as town councils, focusing on local issues.
Putta said he and his wife Divya Swamy knocked on hundreds of doors, often with their baby boy Om in tow. “I am most proud that we were able to increase the voter turnout in our district by more than double. We encouraged a lot of previously un-engaged residents to get involved,” said Putta, who won 366 votes to Solomon’s 165. He will serve as the ANC for the Georgetown-Burleith-Hillandale area.
The Georgetowner gave Putta its endorsement, noting: “It’s time — in the spirit of rotation and fresh ideas — for a new commissioner, and Burleith may have found one in candidate Kishan Putta.”
“He really knows his stuff — look for his ‘polite persistence’ in dealing with city officials. The Georgetowner endorses Kishan Putta. He will provide a different and bright perspective here,” wrote the publication.
The Greater Washington Web site noted: “Putta is a name well familiar to transit advocates and urbanists across the city. He is a passionate and tireless advocate, and was an essential force in the campaign for bus lanes on 16th Street NW when he lived and served as a commissioner near Dupont Circle.”
The Web site noted that Putta has consistently supported new transit options.
Putta is an outreach consultant at DC HealthLink. He was also recently named chair of the DC Democratic Party's AAPI Caucus. Putta also serves on the Parent's Cabinet for the DC public school system, and on the community board of local PBS station WETA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.